Toronto Arrows defeat Seattle 39-17 to remain unbeaten in Major League Rugby

TUKWILA, Wash. — Sam Malcolm's boot accounted for 24 points as the unbeaten Toronto Arrows defeated the defending champion Seattle Seawolves 39-17 in Major League Rugby play Saturday night.

The win was a measure of revenge for the Arrows (3-0-0), beaten by Seattle in last season's playoff semifinal. The Seawolves, meanwhile, lost their third straight.

Captain Dan Moor scored two tries and vice-captain Lucas Rumball added a single for Toronto, which led 13-7 at the half. Malcolm, a New Zealander who has moved from fly half to fullback this season, kicked three conversions and six penalties.

Riekert Hattingh and Canadian Brock Staller scored tries for the Seawolves. Staller added two conversions and a penalty before a soldout crowd at Starfire Sports.

Toronto heads to Atlanta next for a Sunday date with expansion Rugby ATL. The Arrows are playing their first seven games on the road because of the Canadian winter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2020.

