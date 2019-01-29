Toronto Arrows' John Moonlight shines on Major League Rugby team of the week

TORONTO — Back-row forward John Moonlight, who scored the first-ever try for the Toronto Arrows in Major League Rugby, has been named to the MLR team of the week.

The former Canada rugby sevens captain, a firefighter in his home town of Pickering, Ont., scored the historic try in the 22nd minute Saturday when he crashed over the try-line from close range in a 36-31 loss at the NOLA Gold in Marrero, La.

The Arrows rallied for 24 points in the second half but their comeback fell just short.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Three other Canadians were named to the MLR team of the week: lock Joshua Larsen (Parksville, B.C.) of Austin Elite Rugby, flanker Kyle Baillie (Summerside, P.E.I.) of NOLA Gold and wing Brock Staller (Vancouver) of the Seattle Seawolves.

NOLA Gold took team of the week with a league-high six tries.

Sam Windsor of the Houston SaberCats was named MLR player of the week after kicking seven penalties in a rain-soaked Texas derby in Austin, accounting for all the Houston points in a 21-20 win.

The expansion Arrows (0-1-0) play Austin Elite Rugby (0-1-0) on Feb. 8 in Round Rock, Texas.

The Canadian Press