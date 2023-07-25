Toronto Arrows acquire rights to Canadian fly half Robbie Povey in trade with Houston

TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have acquired the rights to Canadian international fly half Robbie Povey from the Houston SaberCats in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2023 Major League Rugby collegiate draft.

The 26-year-old Povey spent the last three seasons with Houston, scoring seven tries and collecting 73 points in 33 appearances.

The English-born back, eligible to play for Canada through his Montreal-born mother, has won 13 caps for Canada. He has been named to the Canadian men's tour squad for a pair of matches against Tonga next month.

“We’re very excited to bring in Robbie, who has been a top player and respected teammate in our league for several years now,” Arrows vice-president and GM Tim Matthews said in a statement.

“We’ve used a portion of our draft capital and have turned it into a Canadian international and MLR starter.

“Robbie is a talented Canadian who comes into our fold and with his solid body of work, he stands to be a difference-maker right off the hop. His acquisition is representative of our strategy to build a strong core that is competitive, motivated and Canadian.”

The six-foot 195-pounder made his MLR debut with the Utah Warriors in 2020, appearing in four matches before the pandemic ended the season.

Povey began his pro career in England with Coventry and Sale FC after coming through the academy programs of Northampton Saints and Leicester Tigers.

The Arrows used New Zealand's Sam Malcolm and Canadian internationals Peter Nelson and Shane O'Leary at fly half last season.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press