Winnipeg Blue Bombers look to clinch home playoff game

·1 min read

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can secure a home CFL playoff game this weekend.

Winnipeg (12-2) can clinch a playoff contest at IG Field with a home win Friday night over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-8). The Bombers would also earn a home post-season game if the Calgary Stampeders (9-5) lose at McMahon Stadium on Saturday to the Toronto Argonauts (8-5).

Toronto locked up a home playoff game with a 45-15 rout of the Ottawa Redblacks (3-10) last week.

Should Saskatchewan lose and Calgary win this week, the Roughriders would only be able to qualify for the CFL playoffs via crossover.

If the Riders win and Edmonton (4-10) loses at home Saturday night to the Montreal Alouettes (6-7), the Elks will be eliminated from playoff contention.

Edmonton has lost a CFL record-tying 14 straight home games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version misstated the Toronto Argonauts playoff outlook.

Latest Stories

  • B.C. Lions receiver Bryan Burnham injures wrist in loss to Stampeders

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions may have lost another key offensive piece after Bryan Burnham suffered a wrist injury in Saturday's loss to the Calgary Stampeders. The Lions say the 32-year-old wide receiver will be further evaluated by team doctors on Monday and the CFL club will offer a full report and timeline on the injury once the assessment is complete. Burnham led B.C. (9-4) with 58 receiving yards as Calgary (9-5) recorded a 25-11 win. The University of Tulsa product has amassed 596 receiving

  • Roughriders suspend QB Jake Dolegala for one game following impaired driving charge

    REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders suspended American quarterback Jake Dolegala for one game Monday after he was arrested and charged with impaired driving. The Riders said in a statement Dolegala informed the club Sunday that "he was arrested in Regina over the bye week and charged with impaired driving. "Drinking and driving is a significant problem in our province, one that can have dangerous consequences, and we are disappointed in Jake for his actions. We are taking this incident serious

  • Vanderpump Rules Stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Settle Divorce 6 Months After Announcing Split

    Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have agreed on how to divide their shared assets, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE

  • Dan Campbell's brain freeze cost the Lions, who kicked away an amazing opportunity | Opinion

    Dan Campbell knows he cost the Detroit Lions a victory on Sunday, which would have been his first road win with this team. So how "close" are they?

  • Argos clinch playoff berth by crushing Redblacks 45-15 in Ottawa

    OTTAWA — A playoff berth was on the line Saturday for the Toronto Argonauts, and they claimed it with authority. McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes and the Toronto defence intercepted Ottawa quarterbacks five times as the Argonauts clinched that CFL playoff berth with a 45-15 win over the Redblacks Saturday. “That’s why we do this. Your first goal is to get in the playoffs and then you have other goals outside of that,” Argos coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. “We just want to get in an

  • NFL betting: One quarterback prop to bet for 'Monday Night Football'

    A run-heavy offense for the Giants bodes well for an UNDER play on Daniel Jones QB props.

  • Henry Winkler's Career In Photos

    Winkler has played a foolish attorney, a lovable motorcycle-revving greaser, and even been a director and producer in his long Hollywood career.

  • Eagles dominate Commanders, show they are the class of NFC thanks to high-powered offense

    The Eagles dominated the Commanders 24-8 on Sunday, turning FedEx Field into "The Linc" South. They scored 24 points in the second quarter.

  • ABC Host Smacks Down GOP Senator's Take On Trump's Mind-Declassification Claim

    "You know that a president can't declassify documents by thinking about it," George Stephanopoulos told Sen. John Barrasso.

  • Raiders, coach Josh McDaniels frustrated after 0-3 start: ‘We all feel sh***y’

    Josh McDaniels reportedly had a lengthy closed-door meeting with owner Mark Davis after their loss to the Titans on Sunday.

  • UN speeches end with silence from Myanmar, Afghanistan

    UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For the second straight year, Afghanistan and Myanmar were silent at the U.N. General Assembly's leaders' meeting, which ended Monday with no representative of either government stepping forward to talk as the United Nations tries to resolve who should represent them. At the annual high-level meeting of leaders, there was no speech from Afghanistan's ruling Taliban, who now control the nation after a U.S. withdrawal last year, and no words from Myanmar, where a military jun

  • Rihanna to headline Super Bowl LVII halftime show

    Apple Music's first halftime show is Rihanna's.

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Masai Ujiri expecting jumps from Raptors’ Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby

    In his opening of the 2022-23 season availability, Masai Ujiri discusses where Toronto is with Fred VanVleet extension talks, drafting Christian Koloko, the battle at the end of the roster and players that could make a leap in the upcoming year. Check out all of the Raptors media day availabilities on our YouTube channel.

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver