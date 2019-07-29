Toronto Argonauts sign veteran linebacker Bear Woods to practice roster

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed veteran linebacker Bear Woods to their practice roster.

Woods returns to the Argonauts after the team released him days before the start of training camp in May. That move came after Woods and the Argonauts agreed on a one-year contract extension in January.

The 32-year-old Woods missed most of the 2018 season after starting the campaign on the nine-game injured list to recover from surgery for a herniated disc. He returned in Week 11 and had 29 tackles over four games.

He had 90 defensive tackles and two sacks over 17 regular-season games in 2017, his first campaign in Toronto after signing there as a free agent. He added six tackles in the post-season as the Argos went on to a Grey Cup title.

The six-foot, 245-pound native of Macclenny, Fla., played his previous six seasons in Montreal, where was twice selected as a CFL all-star and was named the East Division's Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2014 and 2016.

Woods's 126 defensive tackles in the 2016 season is the sixth-highest total in CFL history.

The Canadian Press