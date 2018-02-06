Toronto Argonauts re-sign defensive lineman Ken Bishop through '18 season

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts re-signed American defensive lineman Ken Bishop through the 2018 season Tuesday.

Bishop, 29, was limited to five games _ starting four _ last season due to injury. He started 15 contests in 2015, his first season with the Argos.

The six-foot, 306-pound Bishop has 37 tackles and three sacks with Toronto.

The Argos also re-signed American receivers Brian Tyms and Chandler Worthy to new contracts.

Tyms, 28, joined the Argos as a free agent Sept. 14, 2017 after playing in eight games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Tyms had 29 catches for 237 yards and a TD in nine career CFL contests.

Worthy, 24, appeared in four games last season, registering one catch for five yards and a carry for three yards. He also had 11 punt returns for 69 yards and 10 kickoff returns for 136 yards.

Prior to arriving in Toronto, Worthy spent time previously with the NFL's New York Jets and Houston Texans.

The Canadian Press