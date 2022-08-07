Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Bede
    French American football player and player of Canadian football

TORONTO — Benoit Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 34-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday night.

After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Toronto appeared poised to take the lead at 1:14 but Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal was wide, thanks to a terrible snap, with the single tying the game.

Seth Small's 17-yard field goal at 8:53 pulled Hamilton to within 24-20. It was aided by Hamilton's successful challenge of a 38-yard pass interference call on Toronto's Royce Metchie on Ticats' receiver Tim White.

However, Toronto countered with a 59-yard, eight-play march that Bede capped with an 18-yard field goal at 12:35. That delighted the BMO Field gathering of 11,623 on an evening where both Lady Gaga and Drake were also performing at Rogers Centre and Budweiser Stage, respectively.

Chris Edwards cemented the victory, returning a Dane Evans interception 40 yards for a touchdown at 13:12.

Evans was 28 of 42 passing for 302 yards with a TD and interception. Toronto starter McLeod Bethel-Thompson completed 17 of 27 attempts for 230 yards and a touchdown.

Toronto (4-3) remained atop the East Division with the win. Hamilton (2-6) is tied for second with the Montreal Alouettes (2-6). The Argos erased a 14-6 halftime deficit by outscoring the Ticats 28-6 in the second half, including 18-3 in the fourth.

It marked the seventh time in eight games this season that Hamilton had been outscored in the second half. The Ticats have especially struggled in the fourth quarter, having been outscored 95-29 in the final frame thus far.

Saturday's game was the first of four between the longtime rivals over the next five weeks. The two teams square off again in Hamilton on Friday night before the Ticats revisit the Argos on Aug. 26.

The four-game series culminates with the annual Labour Day showdown Sept. 5 at Tim Hortons Field.

Cam Phillips scored Toronto's other touchdown while Andrew Harris had a two-point convert. Bede kicked three field goals and a convert with the remainder of the points coming on a safety.

Don Jackson had Hamilton's touchdown. Small booted four field goals and a convert while Domagala added a single.

Toronto pulled to within 17-16 after Domagala gave up a safety at 13:16 of the third. It came after Lawrence Woods III elected to return John Haggerty's booming 65-yard punt at the Hamilton goal line and was tackled after just a three-yard return.

Bethel-Thompson capped a three-play, 70-yard march with a 13-yard TD strike to Phillips at 7:45. Then he found Harris on the two-point convert to cut Hamilton's lead to 17-14. Small's 22-yard field goal at 6:07 gave the Ticats a 17-6 advantage.

Bede cut Hamilton's halftime lead to 14-6 with a 30-yard field goal at 14:03 of the second. It followed Domagala's 50-yard punt single at 12:57.

But the score flattered Toronto as Hamilton had 219 net offensive yards in the opening half, compared to just 88 for the Argos. The Ticats also had the ball for 17 minutes nine seconds.

Bede's 44-yard field goal at 5:14 of the second cut Hamilton's lead to 13-3 after Small connected from 28 yards out at 1:43.

Evans capped a smart 87-yard, 10-play drive with a nine-yard TD strike to Jackson at 11:43 of the first to put Hamilton ahead 10-0. It came after Small opened the scoring with a 28-yard field goal at 3:56.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2022.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada beats Sweden 4-1 to claim gold in Hlinka Gretkzy Cup

    RED DEER, Alta. — Canada scored early and often and also stayed out of the penalty box en route to a 4-1 victory over Sweden in the gold-medal final of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Tanner Howe, Ethan Gauthier, Calum Ritchie and Brayden Yager scored for the Canadians, who held period leads of 2-1 and 3-1 at the Peavey Mart Centrium on Saturday. Riley Heidt also chipped in with two assists for the champions. Hugo Pettersson scored for Sweden, who were outshot 36-26. Each team received eight minutes in

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Jonathan Osorio scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne added goals as Toronto FC hung on to defeat Nashville SC 4-3 Saturday for its first road win of the MLS season. Toronto fullback Richie Laryea had an assist and won a penalty on his return to his hometown club. Bernardeschi converted the 54th-minute penalty to put Toronto ahead 3-2 before Insigne opened his MLS account with a 77th-minute rocket, ghosting past a defender and then hammering a right-foot

  • Miami scores late to net 2-2 draw with CF Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal let two valuable points slip late against Inter Miami on Saturday evening, settling for a 2-2 draw at Stade Saputo. Romell Quioto scored his 10th and 11th goals of the Major League Soccer season for Montreal (12-8-4), while Gonzalo Higuain continued his excellent form for Miami (9-10-6) with Emerson Rodríguez providing a dramatic late equalizer. Montreal dominated possession in the opening minutes, probing at Miami’s back line until a beautiful ball from Samuel Piette foun

  • NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremony 2022: Richard Seymour, Dick Vermeil, Tony Boselli get enshrined in Canton

    Watch as Dick Vermeil, Richard Seymour, Cliff Branch, LeRoy Butler and others get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

  • Chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors resigns

    The latest development in the Hockey Canada controversy over its handling of allegations of sexual assault saw Michael Brind'Amour step down Friday night as chair of its board of directors, effective immediately. "My final term ends in November 2022, and I know that there is no need to wait for a new era. Immediate action is essential to address the important challenges facing our organization and our sport," Brind'Amour stated through a Hockey Canada news release. Hockey Canada board of directo

  • Footage shows dramatic moment Israeli airstrikes bomb Gaza home

    A close-up video shows the dramatic moment an Israeli airstrike smashes into a house in Gaza on Saturday, as Israel's campaign against the militant Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) spilled into a second day on Saturday. Israeli fighter jets dropped two bombs on the house of an Islamic Jihad member, after giving residents a warning. The latest flare-up in tensions began with a surprise attack on Friday by the Israeli army, which killed a senior commander of the PIJ, ending more than a year of relative calm.

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Performer of the Week: Selena Gomez

    THE PERFORMER | Selena Gomez THE SHOW | Only Murders in the Building THE EPISODE | “Flipping the Pieces” (Aug. 2, 2022) THE PERFORMANCE | Week after week, Gomez delivers an emotionally astute performance, deftly mining Mabel Mora’s trauma. But it was Tuesday’s episode, which got to the root of her selective memory, that afforded Gomez her […]

  • 6 Reasons Your Social Security Check Might Be Lower Than You Expected

    In most cases, your Social Security income is predictable. Using a formula that takes into account your entire working career and the age at which you file for benefits, the Social Security...

  • Our Favorite Pizza Oven Is More than 50% Off Right Now

    Our editors tested popular fire- and wood-burning outdoor pizza ovens like Ooni and Alfa to determine what are the best buys. Plus, learn what to look for when buying a pizza oven, including fuel type, portability, temperature, and durability, plus expert pizza-making tips.

  • Mick Mulvaney: What I learned from testifying before the Jan. 6 committee

    Former Trump chief of staff: “The committee itself was exactly what I had expected.” | Opinion

  • Disruption to Taiwan microchip supply threatens a ‘major crisis’

    Rising tensions between the US and China over Taiwan threaten to trigger significant shortages of electronics such as mobile phones, one of the world’s largest chip companies has warned.

  • RCMP say 1 dead, 1 injured in gang-related shooting in B.C.

    B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says it was called to look into a Saturday shooting that left one man dead and another injured. "It is not yet known where the initial shooting happened, but the vehicle with both victims inside pulled over westbound on Highway 1 in Burnaby," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in an emailed statement. "It's believed the shooting is tied to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict." Kalanj said one of the men in the car called police to the Kensington highway exit

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,