Toronto Area under flood watch, police warn motorists to be aware of submerged roads

The Greater Toronto Area is now under a flood watch and Toronto police are warning motorists that they have received reports of water spilling onto roads.

Police said they have blocked the left lane on the northbound Don Valley Parkway at Bloor Street due to flooding. Tow trucks are on the scene to retrieve stalled vehicles.

"Motorists who are traveling throughout Toronto be aware the Toronto police received several calls, relating to flooding issues on our roadways," Const. Alex Li said in a tweet on Monday.

"Drive according to weather and road conditions. Give yourself extra travel time!"

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) says its flood watch, issued on Monday afternoon, is now in effect until Tuesday. It said the ground is already saturated from rain on Monday and more rain on Tuesday will increase the risk of rivers spilling their banks and flooding nearby areas.

Watersheds in the GTA received between 20 and 77 millimetres of rain on Sunday.

The soil is now saturated, the TRCA said, and Environment Canada is tracking a weather system in the Greater Toronto Area that could drench the region with rain.

Up to 55 millimetres of rain is possible from this system and much of the rain could fall in an hour, according to the TRCA. More showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday evening.

"Additional rainfall with these heavy downpours, on top of already saturated soil, will increase the risk of flooding in areas adjacent to TRCA watercourses," the TRCA said in the flood watch.

"Rising water levels and flows will create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water bodies in the GTA. Minor flooding and ponding may occur in low-lying areas or areas with poor drainage, especially if higher rainfall amounts materialize with heavy downpours and/or thunderstorm activity in a short amount of time."

Residents are urged to stay away from rivers, streams and shoreline areas and monitor conditions closely. They are also being told to avoid driving "ponded" roadways. Children and pets should be kept away from banks because they may be slippery. And people should avoid areas experiencing flooding and erosion.