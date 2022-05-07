Toronto aims to end losing streak in matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps

In this article:

Toronto FC (3-5-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (1-6-1, 14th in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver -111, Toronto FC +275, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto aims to break a three-game slide when it plays the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Whitecaps are 1-1-1 in home games. The Whitecaps are 1-3-0 when they score a single goal.

Toronto is 0-3-2 on the road. Toronto has a 0-3-1 record in games it scores a single goal.

Sunday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Gauld has scored one goal for the Whitecaps. Tristan Blackmon has one goal.

Jesus Jimenez has scored seven goals for Toronto. Alejandro Pozuelo has two goals and four assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Whitecaps: Averaging 0.8 goals, 2.0 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Toronto: Averaging 1.6 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Leonard Owusu (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Ryan Gauld (injured), Caio Alexandre (injured).

Toronto: Jacob Shaffelburg (injured), Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Noble Okello (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press