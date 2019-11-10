Leafs' Mitch Marner leaves game vs. Flyers after awkward tumble

Right off the opening faceoff to start the second period in Saturday night’s game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Philadelphia Flyers, star winger Mitch Marner got tangled up with Carsen Twarynski and had to leave the game.

The winger was reportedly favouring his right knee as he was heading off.

Marner falls awkwardly and slowly slides his way to the Leafs bench. pic.twitter.com/PjwVTvx5yO — Flintor (@TheFlintor) November 10, 2019

After the initial fall, it appeared to just be a simple skate issue and he was able to return to the ice shortly after.

But almost immediately after taking his next shift, Marner suffered another awkward fall — this time he was all by himself with no opposition around him.

A brief visit to the dressing room later, Marner returned to the bench and tested his skating during a timeout.

He remained on the bench, but even before taking a shift, the winger left to receive some more treatment.

Marner did not return to the game.

With no real injury history — Marner has played two back-to-back full seasons — it’s tough to guess just how severe this might be.

After signing his massive six-year, $65.35-million contract, there has been immense pressure on the 22-year-old to perform. Even with his point-per-game pace through 18 games this season, we seemingly haven’t seen the dominant Marner that we’ve come to know from the past.

Seven of those 18 points came on the man advantage, which means Marner’s even-strength play still leaves something to be desired.

Criticism aside, there is no doubt that the last thing this team needs right now is a serious injury to a top forward.

