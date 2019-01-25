Toro Rosso reveals STR14 launch date

The Red Bull junior team has announced its Honda-powered STR14 will be unveiled on Monday, February 11.

That puts it at the head of a queue of teams preparing to reveal their new challengers that week, ahead of testing commencing on February 18.

Six teams have now confirmed their launch dates, with Renault previously set to be the earliest by unveiling its new car on February 12.

Racing Point follows a day later with a new identity reveal in Canada on February 13, while McLaren's MCL34 will be launched on Valentine's Day.

Ferrari's 2019 car will complete a week's worth of launches on Friday February 15.

Sauber is the only team to commit to a pitlane roll-out at Barcelona testing on February 18, although Haas is likely to do the same.

Mercedes, Red Bull and Williams have not communicated their plans, but Red Bull has been linked to a repeat of its 2018 plans, which involved a Silverstone shakedown and pitlane roll-out in testing.

F1’s pre-season key dates so far:

February 11: Toro Rosso launch

February 12: Renault launch

February 13: Racing Point launch

February 14: McLaren launch

February 15: Ferrari launch

February 18: Sauber launch; first pre-season test begins

February 26-March 1: Second pre-season test