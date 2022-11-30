At least nine tornadoes have touched down across Mississippi and Louisiana Tuesday night, as severe weather impacts the Gulf Coast and the Tennessee River Valley.

Tornadoes have been reported near Bakers and Steens, Mississippi, and over Vernon, Mississippi, producing quarter sized to ping pong sized hail.

A tornado watch has been extended until 2 a.m. CT for parts of southeast Arkansas, northern and central Louisiana, and central Mississippi. The National Weather Service is calling it a "particularly dangerous situation."

The tornadoes are expected to hit from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. People who live in weaker homes are encouraged to go to storm shelters.

MORE: Tips on how to stay safe from a tornado

The severe storms could also bring damaging winds and large hail.

Cities in the bullseye are: Jackson, Mississippi; Alexandria, Louisiana; and Memphis, Tennessee. Impacts could also reach New Orleans, Mobile and Birmingham, Alabama; Nashville, Tennessee and eastern Kentucky.

PHOTO: ABC News weather storm tracker predicts heavy rain and severe storms. (ABC News)

Flash flooding is possible in southern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

On Wednesday, the storm system is forecast to move east.

Strong thunderstorms are possible from the Florida Panhandle to the Carolinas. In addition, heavy rain and gusty winds are expected from Washington, D.C., to Boston.

PHOTO: ABC News weather storm tracker predicts heavy rain and severe storms. (ABC News)

ABC News' Melissa Griffin contributed to this report.

Multiple tornadoes hit Mississippi and Louisiana: Latest forecast originally appeared on abcnews.go.com