Tornadoes kill at least 11 across US Midwest and South

The Canadian Press
·5 min read

WYNNE, Ark. (AP) — Tornadoes that tore through parts of the South and Midwest killed at least 11 people, collapsed the roof of a packed theater during a heavy metal concert in Illinois, and left small towns and big cities throughout the region bewildered Saturday by the damage.

Possibly dozens of tornadoes touched down into the night across at least seven states, laying waste to homes and businesses and stripping bark and limbs off trees, as part of a sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions to the Upper Midwest.

Tens of thousands lost power as the storms smothered a broad swath of the country home to some 85 million people. The dead included four in the small town of Wynne, Arkansas. Other deaths were reported in Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi and the Little Rock area.

Buildings were flattened and debris covered the roads in Wynne, a community of about 8,000 people 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Memphis, Tennessee. Crews sawed fallen trees to clear roads Saturday morning.

“I’m in a panic trying to get home, but we can’t get home,” City Councilmember Lisa Powell Carter said Friday night. “Wynne is so demolished. ... There’s houses destroyed, trees down on streets.”

In Belvidere, Illinois, a tornado collapsed the roof of the Apollo Theatre as 260 people attended a heavy metal concert, killing one person and injuring 28, five of them severely, officials said.

People rushed to lift the collapsed part of the ceiling and pull people out of the rubble, Gabrielle Lewellyn, who had just entered the theater, told WTVO-TV.

“They dragged someone out from the rubble, and I sat with him and I held his hand and I was (telling him) ‘It’s going to be OK.’ I didn’t really know much else what to do," Lewellyn said.

The venue's Facebook page said the bands scheduled to perform were Morbid Angel, Crypta, Skeletal Remains and Revocation.

Three people died in Indiana's Sullivan County, and some residents in the county seat, Sullivan, remained missing Saturday, said officials in the area near the Illinois line, about 95 miles (150 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

“Homes in both the city and county are severely damaged and some are completely leveled,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt posted on social media. “Our worst fears became a reality earlier when we learned that members of our community have lost their lives.”

Gas leaks were reported in the area, and the sheriff’s office ordered people to stay out to make way for emergency responders and utility workers.

In the Little Rock area, at least one person was killed and more than two dozen were hurt, some critically, authorities said.

The tornado in Little Rock tore first through neighborhoods in the western part of the Arkansas capital and shredded a small shopping center that included a Kroger grocery store. It then crossed the Arkansas River into North Little Rock and surrounding cities, causing widespread damage and killing one person.

Little Rock resident Niki Scott took cover in the bathroom after her husband called to warn her of a tornado. She could hear glass shattering and emerged to find that her house was one of the few on her street that didn’t have a tree on it.

“It’s just like everyone says. It got really quiet, then it got really loud,” Scott said afterward, as chainsaws roared and sirens blared.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated 100 members of the National Guard to help local authorities respond.

A suspected tornado killed a woman in northern Alabama’s Madison County as it destroyed several buildings, said county official Mac McCutcheon. And in northern Mississippi's Pontotoc County, officials confirmed one death and four injuries.

The storms struck just hours after President Joe Biden visited the Mississippi community of Rolling Fork, where tornadoes last week reduced destroyed parts of town.

In western Tennessee, Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley wrote on Facebook early Saturday that there was “much devastation” and “some severe injuries" but no reports of deaths yet. But he said many families “lost homes that were leveled to the ground.”

Tornadoes also caused sporadic damage in eastern Iowa. One veered just west of Iowa City, home to the University of Iowa. Video from KCRG-TV showed toppled power poles and roofs ripped off an apartment building in the suburb of Coralville and damaged homes in the city of Hills.

The number of customers in Arkansas without electricity has fallen from nearly 90,000 to about 52,000, according to Poweroutage.us. There were 69,000 without power in Indiana, 33,000 in Illinois and 1,300 in Oklahoma.

Outages were also reported in Iowa, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Texas.

Hail broke windows on cars and buildings northeast of Peoria, Illinois. And blizzard conditions whipped parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, cutting power to some customers in the Twin Cities area.

Nearly 100 new wildfires were reported Friday in Oklahoma, according to the state forest service, and firefighters hoped to gain ground against them Saturday. Fires will remain a danger through the week, especially for northern and western parts of the state.

Crews battled several blazes near El Dorado, Kansas, and some residents were asked to evacuate, including about 250 elementary school children who were relocated to a high school.

___

DeMillo reported from Little Rock. Associated Press writers around the country contributed to this report.

Adrian Sainz And Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Pope Francis leaves hospital; 'Still alive,' he quips

    ROME (AP) — A chipper-sounding Pope Francis was discharged Saturday from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis, quipping to journalists before being driven away that he's “still alive.” Francis, 86, was hospitalized at Gemelli Polyclinic on Wednesday following his weekly public audience in St. Peter's Square after reportedly experiencing breathing difficulties. The pontiff received antibiotics administered intravenously during his stay, the Vatican said. In a sign of his improved

  • How a little-known agency holds power over TikTok's future

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Under pressure from the U.S. government, TikTok is now facing the music with the possibility of a nationwide ban if it defies a government order to sell to an American company — unless the popular social media app can convince a high-powered panel that its data security restructuring plan sufficiently guards against national security concerns. At the heart of this social media business and national security drama is the increasingly tense relations between the U.S. and China. T

  • Donald Trump has been indicted. Here's what happens next

    NEW YORK (AP) — Every day, hundreds of people are taken into law enforcement custody in New York City. Former President Donald Trump will become one of them next week. Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon after an investigation into payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. The indictment itself remains sealed for now in the first criminal case ever brought against a former

  • Tornado updates: 11 dead, dozens injured across 5 states

    At least 11 people are dead across five states and dozens have been hospitalized after a tornado outbreak moved through the Midwest and South on Friday night, local officials told ABC News. Dozens of tornadoes were reported across Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin, but the exact number of confirmed tornadoes has yet to be verified. More than 28 million people across the South and Midwest were under a tornado watch going into Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Wagner mercenary back from frontline goes on rampage in home village

    An ex-convict Wagner mercenary on leave from his frontline unit terrorised his home village in central Russia, smashed up cars and allegedly killed an old woman.

  • Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after search

    The body of a 2-year-old Florida boy who had been the subject of a frantic search after his mother was slain was found Friday in a lake in the jaws of an alligator, police said. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway also said the boy's father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of the boy's mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery, and their young son Taylen Mosley. Searchers, including dive teams and officers using drones, had been intensely looking for the boy since his mother's body was discovered in their apartment earlier this week and he was nowhere to be found.

  • Woman Who Went Missing on Birthday Trip with a Friend Heads Home: 'Priority Is to ... Hug My Family'

    Loved ones and law enforcement were concerned when Robyn Bodine and Tracie Shoe didn't make their return flight to Ohio after checking out of their New Mexico hotel

  • Alaska Native Scouts feted 67 years after rescuing Navy crew

    Bruce Boolowon, then a lean 20-year-old, and a group of friends were hunting for murre eggs in a walrus skin boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Strait when they saw a crippled airplane flying low. Its 11 crewmen had injuries in varying degrees of severity, caused either by the bullets sprayed by the two jet fighters, shrapnel or the fireball that erupted when the Neptune landed wheels up on the tundra of St. Lawrence Island and fuel tanks stored in the plane’s belly exploded. The men took refuge in a ditch on St. Lawrence Island — just 40 miles (64 kilometers) from Siberia and 715 miles (1,151 kilometers) west of Anchorage — to avoid the exploding ammunition and waited, but for what they weren’t sure.

  • Lauren Boebert, whose teen son got his girlfriend pregnant, says she doesn't want to 'nitpick what the Bible says is right and wrong'

    "Obviously, I'm a Christian, and there are standards that we like to uphold, but none of us do it perfectly," Boebert told Dave Rubin, a podcast host.

  • One hurricane forecast to extend to seven days. More time for Florida to watch — and worry

    Two more days to prepare — or worry.

  • Monstrosity pushed ashore by 2018’s Hurricane Florence hauled off Outer Banks beach

    The marker was stuck on land 5 years.

  • Homicide investigators release photos of men sought in stabbing death of B.C. urologist

    The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is seeking the public's help identifying two men in connection to the stabbing death of 55-year-old Francis Este in West Vancouver. Este, who had worked as a urologist according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, was found with fatal stab wounds in an underground parking lot in the 2100 block of Argyle Avenue on Tuesday, March 21, around 5 p.m. PT. Paramedics treated him at the scene, but he was pronounced dead. Police

  • Graphic video shows an entire 5-foot long alligator being removed from stomach of an 18-foot python

    The giant Burmese python captured in Florida's Everglades had swallowed the alligator whole, which scientists discovered during a necropsy.

  • B.C. farmer fined $22K for illegal slaughter-waste dump moves it down the road

    Andy Stewart can't help but notice the ravens, turkey vultures and bald eagles that regularly circle his neighbour's farm. He says feeding frenzies have been happening at the Cobble Hill property, about 50 kilometres north of Victoria, for years as truck after truck carrying slaughter waste unloads onto a compost pile. Nearby residents have even reported finding innards and other byproducts in their yards dropping from the sky after slipping from the talons of the birds. "The first thing that we

  • Five teens charged following allegations of sex crimes at Hamilton school

    Five teens charged following allegations of sex crimes at Hamilton school

  • Decision reserved in first-degree murder trial for death of 15-year-old girl in northern Alberta

    WARNING: This article contains details of child sexual abuse. Prosecutors argue that a man whose DNA was found on the body of a teenage girl who had been missing for days should be convicted of first-degree murder in her death. Closing arguments wrapped up in Peace River, Alta. late Thursday in a Court of King's Bench first-degree murder trial for Jason Alec Tallcree, 37, who is accused of killing a 15-year-old girl in 2020. Tallcree is also charged with one count of sexual interference and one

  • Thunderstorm risk creeps into Ontario as potent storm starts April

    Heavy snow in the north continues into Saturday while folks in the south dodge raindrops and possibly even a blustery thunderstorm or two.

  • Evangelicals say Ron DeSantis is threatening religious liberty with his support for a bill that criminalizes aid for immigrants

    A group of Florida evangelicals on Thursday spoke out against a bill that would make it a crime to transport an undocumented immigrant.

  • Boise just experienced a snowstorm not seen in nearly 120 years. Here’s what happened

    Bogus Basin could still pick up another two feet of snow this weekend while Boise is edging closer to yet another cold record.

  • Man pleads guilty in kidnapping of Cora breakfast chain owner

    A man accused in the kidnapping of Nicholas Tsouflidis, president of the Cora breakfast chain, has pleaded guilty. In March of 2017, three masked men abducted Tsouflidis from his home in Mirabel, Que., and forced him into the trunk of a car. He was then taken to a home in Laval. According to the Crown prosecutors, the captors demanded an $11-million ransom from the victim's mother that night. After being held hostage for more than eight hours, Tsouflidis was found by passersby in a ditch along C