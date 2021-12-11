Tornadoes devastate towns across central and southern US

Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Tornadoes have caused widespread damage in central and southern US states, with dozens of people feared dead. Witnesses and survivors have been describing their terrifying experiences of the storm.

The damage included building collapses of a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, where officials believe more than 70 people may have died, an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, and a nursing home in Arkansas. The other states that have been most affected are Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Kentucky: tragedy at candle factory

Kyanna Parsons-Perez felt the building was making them “rock from one side to the other” right before it collapsed on her and her co-workers at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Friday after it was hit by the tornado.

Parsons-Perez, an employee at the candle factory in this city of less than 10,000, was stuck for three hours in the rubble, and documented part of it in a livestream on Facebook in which her co-workers can be heard crying in fear.

On Saturday, sitting in the emergency room, she told the Guardian how all of a sudden, there was a gust of wind that changed everything. “All of us, we felt a gust of wind, and everybody started getting closer, my ears started popping and I felt my body swaying,” she said of the moments right before the building collapsed.

She said she decided to go live on the social channel because after calling 911, when she was told authorities were sending in people, she realized a lot more help was needed. She said she also wanted them to understand more about their situation and to let rescue workers be aware they were deep in debris.

Emergency workers search what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory after it was destroyed by a tornado on Saturday. Photograph: John Amis/AFP/Getty Images

In her specific location, Parsons-Perez was stuck with about six other workers. Many of them are heard crying in fear in the livestream while Parsons-Perez tries to calm them down and encourage them to be hopeful about getting out of there.

She told the Guardian that even though she wasn’t scared for her life at the time of the collapse, she became scared upon learning what she was buried under. “When I found out it was an air conditioner on me and five people on the debris on top of me is when I got scared,” she said.

She still managed to remain hopeful throughout the livestream, laughing and making her friends sing happy birthday for her as it was her birthday eve.

On Saturday, she appeared tired during her video call with the Guardian, as she waited in the ER to be treated. She said she was unaware of the injuries she’d sustained but her whole body was sore.

She said the factory authorities have not yet reached out to her, but the temp agency she worked through did check up on her. Some of the rescue workers included inmates from the Graves County Jail. “I felt that it was so wonderful that they did it,” she said. Some of the inmates are now feared dead in the destruction.

Officials think more than 70 people have died in the collapse of a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky. Photograph: Timothy D Easley/AP

Kentucky’s governor Andy Beshear warned the fatalities could pass 100. He said about 110 people were in the Mayfield factory when the tornado roared through; officials in the state have confirmed 18 deaths so far.

Beshear said the tornado spanned over 200 miles in the states and that it was “something we have never seen before”.

The missing at the candle factory includes Denise Johnson Williams, a 50-year-old mother of four whose family members kept vigil at the site Saturday, the Associated Press reported.

“It’s Christmastime and she works at a place that’s making candles for gifts,” her brother, Darryl Williams, said. “To give up the gift of life to make a gift. We haven’t heard anything, and I’m not presuming anything. But I’m expecting for the worst.”

He said Johnson Williams called her husband overnight to report the weather was getting bad, the last time anyone heard from her.

Journalist Brandon Clement shared video of mass devastation in Mayfield of scores of flattened houses, and “homes with only slabs remaining”. This is “the most intense damage” he tweeted on Saturday morning.

Mayfield had its main fire station and emergency hubs hit by the tornado which further complicated the rescue efforts, Jeremy Creason, the city’s fire chief and emergency medical services director has said, according to the Associated Press. “We have been working tirelessly through the night,” Creason said.

Illinois: Amazon building collapse

On Saturday afternoon, tributes were pouring in for 29-year-old ​​Clayton Cope who reportedly died in an Amazon warehouse collapse in Edwardsville, Illinois. Cope was a maintenance worker at the warehouse.

At least two people at the warehouse have been confirmed dead, according to the St Louis Post-Dispatch; although Cope’s name was not made public by authorities, his mother reportedly confirmed his death to FOX2 news.

“R.I.P. clayton cope I’ll miss your smiling face coming into Casey’s in Hartford,” a Casey’s general store employee shared in a Facebook post.

A wall and its ceiling collapsed on workers at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois. Photograph: Lawrence Bryant/Reuters

A wall “the length of a football field” and its ceiling collapsed on the workers, according to KSDK. Police chief Mike Fillback told reporters Saturday morning that about 30 people who were in the building were taken to the police station for evaluation.

Rescue crews were still sorting through the rubble;cranes and backhoes were brought in to help move debris.

“This is a devastating tragedy for our Amazon family and our focus is on supporting our employees and partners,” Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in a written statement.

Arkansas: Nursing home hit

One person died at a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas and five others were injured, FOX13 reported.

Storm chaser and photographer Brian Emfinger shared photos from the scene that looked eerily similar to the sites in Mayfield and Edwardsville.

All others at the Monette nursing home had been accounted for at the time of this reporting.