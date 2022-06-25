Tornado watches expired in Manitoba, capping off stormy week
4:06 p.m. CDT: A tornado watch issued for southern Manitoba earlier Saturday afternoon has been allowed to expire.
Forecasters with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a tornado watch for the Interlake region for a couple of hours on Saturday afternoon amid thunderstorms that were capable of producing funnel clouds, waterspouts, and brief tornadoes.
“There was a report of a waterspout near the Narrows between Lake Manitoba and Winnipegosis around noon today,” ECCC added.
Stormy conditions will subside later Saturday evening.
Saturday’s storms come on the heels of a rough week for severe weather on the Prairies. A multi-day severe weather event brought baseball-size hail and flooding rains to parts of Manitoba, and even a few reported tornadoes in Saskatchewan.
