Tornado watches expired in Manitoba, capping off stormy week

4:06 p.m. CDT: A tornado watch issued for southern Manitoba earlier Saturday afternoon has been allowed to expire.

Forecasters with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a tornado watch for the Interlake region for a couple of hours on Saturday afternoon amid thunderstorms that were capable of producing funnel clouds, waterspouts, and brief tornadoes.

“There was a report of a waterspout near the Narrows between Lake Manitoba and Winnipegosis around noon today,” ECCC added.

Stormy conditions will subside later Saturday evening.

Saturday’s storms come on the heels of a rough week for severe weather on the Prairies. A multi-day severe weather event brought baseball-size hail and flooding rains to parts of Manitoba, and even a few reported tornadoes in Saskatchewan.

