Tornado warning issued for RM of Brownlee and Eyebrow

Environment Canada issued a Tornado warning for a part of southern Saskatchewan on July 7, 2021. (Environment Canada - image credit)

Environment Canada issued a Tornado Warning for the Rural Municipalities of Eyebrow and Brownlee on Wednesday evening.

The federal agency says that its meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.

The thunderstorm is 12 km east of Central Butte, Sask., and is travelling at 20 km/h, as of 6:51 p.m.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," the warning reads.

Residents are urged to take cover if they hear a roaring sound or see funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris or if any threatening weather approaches.

They are urged to go indoors to a room on the lowest floor that is away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

All free-standing or temporary shelter should be left in favour of a strong building.

As a last resort residents are urged to lie in a low spot and to protect their heads from flying debris.

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.