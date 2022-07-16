Tornado warning issued for parts of Brazeau County and Yellowhead County

A tornado warning is in effect for Brazeau County near Cynthia and Lodgepole and Yellowhead County near Minnow and Wolf Lakes and Elk River. (Alberta Emergency Alert - image credit)

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for parts of west-central Alberta Friday night.

According to the warning posted at 7:50 p.m., Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado about 20 kilometres west of the hamlet of Cynthia, Alta., that is moving to the east at 25 km/h.

The warning is currently in effect for:

Brazeau County near Cynthia and Lodgepole

Yellowhead County near Minnow and Wolf Lakes and Elk River

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches," the alert reads.

Environment Canada urges people to take shelter if they see a funnel cloud, and swirling or flying debris.

Those in the area are advised to go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom or stairwell.

"Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris," the alert says.