Tornado warning issued in northern Saskatchewan, seek shelter immediately

### __TORNADO WARNING IN EFFECT:__

Buffalo Narrows and Peter Pond Lake, Saskatchewan

At 3:55 p.m. CST, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking an area of severe thunderstorms that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

This thunderstorm is located near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, 50 km west of Dillon SK. This thunderstorm is moving towards the southeast at 70 km/h.

Tornadoes are dangerous and can create life-threatening situations. If threatening weather approaches take cover immediately, especially if you hear a roaring sound, see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, or flying debris.

Seek shelter indoors, ideally in a room on the lowest floor that is away from outside walls and windows such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters and move to a strong building if possible. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.