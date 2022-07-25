Tornado warning issued near Frontenac Provincial Park

Storm clouds are seen in Ottawa in 2020. Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the Tweed, Ont., area. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press - image credit)

Environment Canada says it's tracking a severe thunderstorm north of Kingston, Ont., near Frontenac Provincial Park that may be producing a tornado.

The severe thunderstorm is located eight kilometres northeast of Puzzle Lake Provincial Park and is moving east at 60 km/h, the weather agency said shortly after 9:15 p.m. Sunday night.

The storm is capable of generating 100 km/h winds, Environment Canada said, calling it a "dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation."

Large hail and intense rainfall are also possible, the agency added. Local emergency services have already reported damage.

Environment Canada is advising people to take shelter indoors in a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls or windows, as tornadoes cannot be seen at night and may strike without warning.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.