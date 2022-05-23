Tornado warning issued for Chester County SC as storms hit from York through Lancaster

A tornado warning was issued Monday evening for much of the eastern half of Chester County in South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar, according to officials.

Periods of heavy rain had fallen in all three counties through 6:30 p.m. About 600 people were without power in Lancaster and Chester Counties, according to Duke Energy’s outage map.

The warning is in effect through 7 p.m.

The warning extends from the York County line in the north through the towns of Fort Lawn and Great Falls along the Catawba River to the southern edge of Chester County at the Fairfield County line, the weather service said.

Tornado Warning including Great Falls SC and Fort Lawn SC until 7:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/jV0aBaVNTc — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) May 23, 2022

The area borders Lancaster County to the east with the river dividing the two counties.

Ed Darby, Chester County Emergency Management Director, said at 6:45 p.m. no damage had been reported.