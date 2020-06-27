Tornado warning in effect for Windsor-Essex County

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for Windsor, Leamington and Essex County.

An emergency alert told people to "take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches."

"Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions," Environment Canada said.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in place for Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park. Residents in Windsor- Essex County are under a thunderstorm watch.

"Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall," Environment Canada said. "The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches."