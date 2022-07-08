Tornado warnings issued in Saskatchewan amid severe storms

Tornado warnings issued in Saskatchewan amid severe storms
Tornado warnings issued in Saskatchewan amid severe storms

4:08 p.m. CST - Severe thunderstorms prompted another tornado warning in Saskatchewan on Friday afternoon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a tornado warning for the following areas in Saskatchewan:

  • R.M. of Turtle River including Edam and Vawn

  • R.M. of Paynton including Paynton

"Storm spotters have reported a tornado north of Paynton, SK. This storm is moving east at 20 km/h," ECCC said in its warning.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches."

The agency added: "Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

CURRENT TORNADO WARNINGS (SASKATCHEWAN):

Tornado watches are also in effect for parts of central Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon. Any storms that form on Friday afternoon carries the risk of producing one or two tornadoes, large hail, strong wind gusts, and heavy rainfall.

CURRENT TORNADO WATCHES (SASKATCHEWAN):

  • City of Saskatoon

  • Humboldt - Wynyard - Wadena - Lanigan - Foam Lake

  • Martensville - Warman - Rosthern - Delisle - Wakaw

  • The Battlefords - Unity - Maidstone - St. Walburg

A tornado watch means that conditions are favourable for the development of tornadoes.

The threat for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes will continue for parts of the Prairies as we head into the evening hours. Continue reading below for a more detailed forecast on the storm threat over the next couple of days.

Multiple days of severe thunderstorms have hit the Prairies this week, with tornado reports racking up across parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Thursday’s storms prompted tornado watches and warnings in Calgary and surrounding areas, with significant structural damage to several homes reported. The same system responsible for Thursday’s violent storms will trigger yet another risk for severe weather on Friday, though with some uncertainty as to how widespread the thunderstorms will be. It's important to stay aware and keep an eye on watches and warnings as you go about your day. More on what you need to know for Friday's risk, below.

PHOTOS: Structural damage reported as tornado-warned storms hit Alberta

FRIDAY: SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISK SHIFTS EAST INTO SASKATCHEWAN

Friday will feature yet another severe weather risk across portions of the Prairies, with the storm threat shifting east in southern and central Saskatchewan.

A surface trough will push into Saskatchewan through the day and will be the trigger for scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening hours.

There is some uncertainty with how widespread the thunderstorms will be that develop.

While the severe storm chances are quite large over Saskatchewan, a lot of areas will likely not see storms at all. Central parts of Saskatchewan near Saskatoon will need watch for some storm development likely near the dinner hour and into the early evening.

Clusters of thunderstorms are also forecast to develop in Montana and track northeast into southeastern Alberta and southwestern Saskatchewan into the evening hours. Some storms across central and southern Saskatchewan may continue well into the late evening and overnight hours.

Strong winds, heavy rain and large hail, up to golf ball or even tennis ball- sized are all possible within the strongest storms. Wind shear looks slightly more favourable for rotating storms across central Saskatchewan and isolated areas in central Alberta

MUST READ: Everyone needs a home emergency kit. Here’s how to stock yours

Forecasters are also watching the potential for a significant system this weekend as a developing low pressure system could track into the region with widespread rain and storms possible, especially for parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

WATCH BELOW: WATCH AS ROTATING CLOUDS BECOME A TORNADO IN ALBERTA

Click here to view the video

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on the storm threat across the Prairies.

