Tornado, wind damage risk as severe storms approach southern Ontario

Severe thunderstorms moving in from the west could make for a boisterous couple of hours across southern Ontario.

A disturbance colliding with muggy heat parked over the Great Lakes sparked a line of severe storms in Michigan on Thursday afternoon.

These storms will cross the border in a hurry, sweeping over southern Ontario through this evening with a risk for damaging winds, large hail, and possibly one or two tornadoes.

Ensure your safety by staying up-to-date with current weather alerts, and have a safety plan at home or while on the road.

Thursday

Areas: Southern Ontario

Timing: This afternoon and evening

ONRisk Thu Updated

Weather: A squall line pushing through Michigan will reach southwestern Ontario by the middle of Thursday afternoon, sweeping east toward London by the start of the evening commute, and eventually reaching the Golden Horseshoe around dinnertime.

Damaging wind gusts are likely as this line of strong to severe thunderstorms moves through the region. Remain mindful of large trees and tree limbs as the storms move through, avoiding vehicles and parts of your home where falling trees may cause damage. Power outages are possible in the wake of the storms.

While damaging winds are far and away the greatest risk, the strongest storms may be capable of producing large hail up to the size of toonies or even golf balls. There’s enough wind shear in the region that one or two tornadoes are possible in southwestern Ontario within storms that form ahead of the main line, and within the squall line itself.

This squall line should begin losing some of its punch as it approaches the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area around dinnertime, but damaging wind gusts are possible throughout the region as the storms arrive this evening.

Confidence: High confidence in storms becoming severe today, but moderate confidence on how strong the storms will be due to the potential of some storms developing earlier in the day that could hinder some later storms from becoming severe.

S ON Precipitation

Thursday night to Friday

Areas: Eastern Ontario and southern Quebec

Timing: Thursday overnight

ON Overnight Risk

Weather: The complex of storms appear so strong that it will likely sustain thunderstorm activity through Thursday overnight. Expect periods of thunder and heavy rainfall as the low heads east into Ottawa, Ont., and southern Quebec.

Friday

Areas: Eastern Ontario and southern Quebec

Timing: Throughout the day

Weather: The low-pressure system will then move east into Quebec, bringing the risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Storms will likely be much weaker than Thursday however there is a chance the system could bring strong wind gusts and small hail to the region.

QC ATL Risk Friday

Prepare

Keep The Weather Network’s app handy on your phone to peek at the radar and keep up with watches and warnings as the day progresses.

Stay close to a safe shelter in case storms threaten your location. And remember, the greatest danger in any thunderstorm is lightning. If you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

Thumbnail courtesy of Mark Robinson.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest updates on conditions across Ontario.

