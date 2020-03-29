Tornado Rips Through Arkansas City, Injuring 6 and Causing 'Extensive' Damage

A tornado ripped through Jonesboro, Arkansas, on Saturday, injuring six people and damaging commercial and residential areas, multiple outlets reported.

Various photos and videos that were shared on social media after the tornado hit showed flattened buildings and debris scattered throughout parking lots in the city.

Significant damage at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport was also captured on social media, including one photo of a plane nearly destroyed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Just arrived on Caraway. A lot of damage. Working on injuries @Region8News pic.twitter.com/BSPxwrFQtJ — Jurnee Taylor (@_JurneeTaylor) March 28, 2020

RELATED: Tenn. Residents Reveal Harrowing Stories of Survival in Deadly Tornadoes: ‘We Are in Shock’

According to the Washington Post, a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service at 4:47 p.m., just 13 minutes before the tornado hit.

NWS Little Rock captured on video the tornado touching down in Jonesboro.

5:20 PM-Here is a look at the tornado that intensified and moved through Jonesboro, AR this evening around 5 PM. @NWSMemphis continues to monitor this storm as it moves northeast, very dangerous! #arwx pic.twitter.com/3OXFEszbuq — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) March 28, 2020

Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley told USA Today that the six people reported injured were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Story continues

Search and rescue crews are continuing to sweep the area to locate anyone still in need of assistance, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott told CNN.

While “extensive” damage reportedly occurred at the Mall at Turtle Creek in Jonesboro, most of the stores were already closed to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“At 5 o’clock on a Saturday afternoon that place would’ve been packed, and at this point there was hardly anyone in there,” Presley told USA Today. “It’s a blessing in disguise.”

Presley also said that a train was derailed by the tornado.

Arkansas State University, located in Jonesboro, did not suffer any damage, the university said on Twitter.

Multiple outlets also reported that Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin has enacted a city-wide 7 p.m. curfew and authorities asked people not to drive around.