A tornado destroyed their church. But this Kentucky congregation's faith remains unshaken.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — The Rev. Joey Reed always talks about love in his last Sunday sermon before Christmas.

But this year, as he looked out on a congregation of about 100, his annual lesson took on new meaning.

Nine days before, an EF4 tornado had swept through Mayfield, destroying hundreds of homes, businesses and Mayfield First United Methodist Church, which Reed has spent the last four years leading.

The community had seen love put into action, with residents rescuing neighbors from rubble, a nearby church opening its doors to the congregation and thousands of dollars pouring into an online fund to help residents re-stabilize and rebuild.

The Mayfield First United Methodist, which was destroyed in the tornado, had their Sunday service this morning. It was held in the Christ United Methodist, where both are operating out of for now.Dec. 19, 2021

"I think this year's sermon is going to have more impact than previous years," Reed said from the pulpit. "... When we return on Christmas Eve, you're not going to need to hear what Christmas means, because you will have seen it for the last few days."

For the Mayfield First United Methodist congregation, Sunday marked the first of what could be many services inside the Christ United Methodist Church building on West Broadway.

How to help Kentucky tornado victims: Donate to relief funds, supplies, blood drives

Christ United has offered to house the congregation until it can return to a location of its own — which Reed said could be at least a year down the road.

Ahead of Sunday's service, Reed said the church doesn't need a building to worship. But he's grateful Christ United has provided space where his members can continue to meet as they navigate the wake of the devastating storms.

"We're just all in shock to see our history, our heritage just wiped away," said Nanette Easley, a member of Mayfield First United Methodist since the 1970s. "I think to come together for this shared time of worship is what we rely on in times like this."

The Mayfield First United Methodist, which was destroyed in the tornado, had their Sunday service this morning. It was held in the Christ United Methodist, where both are operating out of for now.Dec. 19, 2021

Reed said faith is "woven into the fabric of Mayfield," a city of about 10,000 in Western Kentucky.

Story continues

And while his faith wasn't shaken in the aftermath of a tornado that killed at least 21 people in Graves County, the destruction did make Reed better understand the gratitude he has for life, his church and his community.

Kentucky tornado death toll:: 77 deaths breaks record for deadliest storm in state's history

"This gives a sense of urgency and reality that we didn't have before," Reed said. "I'm hoping this will give us a sense of renewal, a sense of purpose, a sense of priority that we talked about before but didn't necessarily have."

Other local churches have been dealing with the fallout of the tornado as well.

Mayfield First Assembly of God was unscathed by the storm, but many nearby churches weren’t as fortunate. Now, pastor Brad Morris said, their facility has offered to open its doors to other hard-hit congregations looking for a place to meet and is welcoming in others who are looking for a place to worship. Sunday’s service was more crowded than usual, the Mayfield native noted.

The Mayfield First United Methodist, which was destroyed in the tornado, had their Sunday service. It was held in the Christ United Methodist, where both are operating out of for now.Dec. 19, 2021

“Some folks are still digging out,” Morris said, more than a week after the tornado. “… There’s no manual written for this, so we’re just taking it day by day.”

There were plenty of orange shirts at Sunday’s service – members of the Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian aid program that Morris called the “Dallas Cowboys of disaster relief.” More than 100 members are currently in town helping Mayfield recover, program director Elliott Willis said, with hundreds of others having stopped in the town over the course of the past five days.

Mayfield First Assembly of God is offering a home to the workers, Morris said, as well as offering to help where they can.

'I'm alive. The house is gone.': Harrowing stories from those who survived deadly Kentucky tornadoes

As members of Mayfield First United Methodist left church Sunday, they wrote their names on ornaments and hung them on a tree at the front of the room.

Next week, they will take an ornament with another member or family's name and commit to praying for them in the coming year.

"I don't see how people do it without a church family," said Marilyn Marshall, a member of Mayfield First United Methodist for nearly 50 years. "They've helped us raise our children. They're helping us with our grandchildren now.

"I feel my faith is very strong. But to be here and have others helps me reinforce that feeling."

Reporter Lucas Aulbach contributed. Reach reporter Bailey Loosemore on Twitter @bloosemore.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky church resumes worship after tornado destroys building