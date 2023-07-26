Tornado and damaging wind risks in southern Ontario as heat builds

Forecasters are keeping a close eye on southern Ontario Wednesday, where severe weather is likely in the evening.

The threat includes a squall line with damaging winds, large hail, and one or two tornadoes, all of which are possible in southwestern regions of the province. People will need to be weather-aware and heed all warnings.

The storm risk will be timed with a bout of hot weather, with many regions looking at a few consecutive days above 30°C. In some places, these could be the hottest days of summer so far.

Wednesday

Area: Southwestern Ontario

Timing: Evening and overnight

Weather: An incoming squall line will move into southwestern Ontario Wednesday evening, bringing the risk of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and the chance of a few QLCS tornadoes. The timing is a bit later compared to the more recent storms.

ONRISK July 25

This windy line of storms will follow an initial round of thunderstorms that develop in the evening, which could bring widespread heavy rainfall into the Greater Toronto Area, as well. The atmosphere could be impacted or dampened, reducing the severity of the squall line later on, but there is uncertainty in those storms developing.

Warmest temperatures of the summer?

The strong heat dome situated over the central U.S. tilts across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes basin by Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday will be the first scorching day of the week with widespread 30-degree temperatures forecast all across southern Ontario.

Windsor is looking at four consecutive days above 30°C. It’s likely that the maximum temperatures of this heat event will push close to 35°C for a couple of weather stations in extreme southern Ontario.

image2

Most areas will not have their warmest temperature of the year so far, but places in the southwest could, including Windsor, which is forecast to reach 34°C on Friday.

What’s more concerning are the overnight temperatures that are forecast to stay elevated in the low 20s, even through the pre-dawn hours. Those without access to air conditioning will get little reprieve from the heat.

Keep an eye out for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in those most susceptible.

Heatstroke

