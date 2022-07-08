Tornado damages up to nine homes in west-central Alberta, no serious injuries: RCMP

SUNDRE, Alta. — RCMP say a tornado has significantly damaged up to nine homes in west-central Alberta.

Cpl. Gina Slaney says no one was seriously hurt and everyone has been accounted for in the impact zone southeast of Sundre.

She says the tornado tore through the rural area around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Pictures show damaged homes, wrecked outbuildings, uprooted trees and damaged power lines.

Slaney says police from Sundre, Airdrie, Olds and Didsbury, and a fire crew from Cremona went door to door to check on people where the tornado hit.

She says some roads were temporarily closed due to fallen trees and debris but have since reopened and crews were working to restore power to the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022

