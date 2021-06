‘Tornado’ damages homes and triggers flash floods in east London

The storm, which reportedly triggered a tornado, delivered flash floods here in Gidea Park, east London (@javelinsam/Twitter)

Homes have been damaged and flash floods reported after an apparent tornado in Barking, east London — but authorities say there are no reports of casualties.

Footage shared on social media showed collapsed garden walls, bricks strewn across driveways and fallen tree branches scattered across the road.

Police said they were called at about 7.20pm to reports of damage to roofs, electrical equipment and vehicles in the area of Hulse Avenue.

However, torrential rain and hail from the storm caused flooding over a much wider area of east London.

A whole tornado in barking, london yk pic.twitter.com/X20PRZSyj3 — 🏌️ (@haar_1s) June 25, 2021

The Metropolitan Police’s Barking and Dagenham Twitter account said: “This is a weather related incident, during which there was a lightning strike.

“In addition to the lightning strike, we have seen reports of a tornado but cannot confirm this.

“There are no reports of any casualties. Officers are liaising with the local authority to ensure support is available to anyone affected by damage to property.”

Barking and Dagenham Council tweeted: “We’re aware of the severe weather damage in the Barking area and our immediate response team along with the police and fire brigade are on hand sorting any issues.”

It came after a narrow band of storms passed over London in the early evening on Friday.

