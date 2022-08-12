Tornado Cash's Website Goes Dark

CBC

Paige Poelman says she's sometimes met by surprised reactions when she tells people at the Canada Summer Games that she's on the Yukon's beach volleyball team. "People are like, 'How does that work? Does Yukon have beaches?' We don't really, but we make do," says Poelman, 20, who is on the territory's first-ever entry into the women's event at the Games, now underway in Ontario's Niagara Region. Poelman said beach volleyball has taken off in the Yukon recently, which was already mad about indoor