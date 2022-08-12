Tornado Cash's Website Goes Dark
The official website of Tornado Cash has been taken offline after it was blacklisted by the U.S. Treasury Department, according to an update by the company on Telegram.
"Due to the recent blacklisting of our website by the Treasury Department of the United States. Most people will experience difficulties in accessing our website because it has been taken down and all access have been shut," the update stated.
The crypto mixer's Discord channel also appears to be offline, according to multiple reports on Twitter.
Tornado Cash was added to OFAC's sanctioned list on Monday. On Friday, a 29-year-old Tornado Cash developer was arrested by Netherland authorities in Amsterdam.