Torn ligaments from playing basketball may need surgery to stabilize the ankle

Q. I am a collegiate athlete who was playing basketball and someone landed on my foot and I twisted my right ankle. I felt a pop and had pain but tried to finish the game. While cutting, I experienced a second pop in my ankle and had to stop. My ankle swelled right away. X-rays showed no break. I saw an orthopedic surgeon who gave me a large brace to wear at all times and crutches. An MRI scan showed I tore three ligaments and the doctor recommended surgery to fix the most important ligament. I have known many people who have sprained their ankle and they all eventually got better without surgery. Does this treatment plan sound too aggressive?

A. An ankle sprain is a tearing of at least one ligament. Ligaments connect two bones together and maintain stability of the joint. Sprains can be mild resulting in a microtear of the ligament. Grade 2 or moderate sprains result in a partial tear of the ligament. Severe sprains, grade 3, are a complete disruption of the ligament.

Most ankle sprains are caused by turning your foot inwards tearing the ligaments on the outer part of the ankle joint. Your sprain was made worse by your foot being held in place while you twisted it and possibly because you continued to try to play. Although most sprains can heal with good stability with immobilization and rehab, some ligament disruptions result in a more stable ankle with surgery.

For example, some high ankle sprains with tearing of the ligaments that hold the tibia and fibula together need to be surgically stabilized. In lower ankle sprains, sometimes the ligament is torn off the bone and positioned that it can not heal soundly without surgical repair.

I recommend you discuss this further with your doctor and if you are still unsure consider getting a second opinion.

Harlan Selesnick. M.D.

