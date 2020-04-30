Tork Launches "Safe at Work" Toolkit to Help Front Line Healthcare Workers Carry On

PHILADELPHIA , April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection to World Hand Hygiene Day on May 5 , Tork, the leading global professional hygiene brand, is launching the Safe at Work: COVID-19 Healthcare Toolkit. This free, downloadable toolkit offers resources and guidelines for front line healthcare workers to implement effective hand hygiene, surface hygiene and hand sanitizer dispenser placement practices to support continued efforts to protect patients and staff.

Proper hand hygiene techniques significantly reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, and handwashing is one of the most important methods of preventing further spread among hospitals and long-term care facilities. As communities across the country outline phased reopening plans amid the global coronavirus pandemic, hand hygiene will continue to be a crucial protection for mitigating infection spread.

The Safe at Work: COVID-19 Healthcare Toolkit supports healthcare facility staff by providing actionable recommendations that contribute to elevating overall hygiene. The toolkit includes proper handwashing and hand sanitizing procedures, as well as downloadable instruction signage and it is available for free on http://www.tork.ca/safeatwork.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated 2020 as the "Year of the Nurse and Midwife," this World Hand Hygiene Day, Tork is celebrating nurses, midwives, as well as all front line healthcare staff.

"According to WHO, clean hands are key for healthcare professionals to stop the spread of diseases and infections, meaning clean hands really make all the difference," said Thomas Bergin , Marketing Director, Professional Hygiene, Essity North America. "As an act of appreciation, we have launched the Safe at Work: COVID-19 Healthcare Toolkit. We want to support healthcare professionals in these extremely challenging times."

According to a global survey of healthcare professionals, one fifth of healthcare professionals stated their hand hygiene training is too theoretical.* To provide a more hands-on approach, the free Tork Virtual Reality (VR) Clean Hands Training app can help reinforce hand hygiene training. Information on how to use this application can be found in the toolkit.

Visit www.tork.ca/safeatwork to download your Safe at Work: COVID-19 Healthcare Toolkit.

The online survey was conducted by United Minds on behalf of Tork and in collaboration with the panel provider CINT. The survey covered five markets: United States , United Kingdom , Sweden , Germany and Poland . A total of 1,017 healthcare professionals answered the survey. The field period of the survey lasted from 23 November to 7 December, 2018 . Read more about the study here.





