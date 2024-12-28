Torino Relinquish Interest in Inter Outcast to Pursue Everton Striker

Torino have reportedly abandoned their interest in Inter outcast Marko Arnautovic amid their ongoing effort to sign Everton misfit Beto. According to Tuttosport via FCInterNews, Urbano Cairo wants to lure the Portuguese striker back to Serie A this winter.

Beto left Udinese to join Everton in a deal worth around €30 million in the summer of 2023. However, his career at Goodison Park has never taken off. Less than two years after moving to the Premier League, the 26-year-old could return to Italy, with Torino considering a January swoop.

Indeed, Paolo Vanoli’s men must land a quality center-forward to replace Duvan Zapata. The Colombian veteran has been out of action for several months after slumping to a nasty knee injury. With the ex-Atalanta star facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Torino are desperate to reinforce their attack.

Arnautovic has been on their radar after being informed of Inter’s preparedness to cut ties with the 35-year-old. Yet, Inter’s hopes of offloading their veteran striker are fading. Indeed, Torino see Beto as a more sustainable option, deciding to pull the plug on the Arnautovic deal.

Meanwhile, Beto has fallen out of favor with Everton boss Sean Dyche. He has only amassed 197 minutes of Premier League action this season. Forced to play second fiddle to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, he could embrace a move to Torino, provided the Italians can find common ground with the Toffees.

Torino have netted 17 goals in Serie A this season. Only four teams lament a worse scoring record, highlighting the club’s dire need for a new goal-getter.