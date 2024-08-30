Torino maintains stirring start with 1-0 win at Venezia

Saul Coco scored with five minutes remaining to give Torino a 1-0 win away at Venezia and move the Turin club into top spot in Serie A on Friday.

Coco’s glancing header came at the end of a tepid game in which neither side created many clear-cut chances.

It was the central defender’s first Serie A goal since joining Torino from Las Palmas this summer.

The result extended Torino’s unbeaten start from three games.

Venezia has one point from its first three matches and sat second to last.

