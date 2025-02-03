Torino Could Make Last-Minute Swoop To Sign Ex West Ham United Veteran From Inter Milan

Torino could make a last-minute swoop to sign Inter Milan striker Marko Arnautovic.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInter1908.

It is transfer deadline day. And so far, Marko Arnautovic has remained at Inter throughout the January window.

The Austrian is under contract with the Nerazzurri until the end of June.

There is little doubt that Arnautovic will be on his way at that point. He will depart after two seasons back at Inter.

However, there has also been the possibility of a January departure.

Inter are hardly going to push Marko Arnautovic out of the club six months before his deal runs out. But at the same time, they reportedly won’t stand in the way of him leaving.

Torino Could Make Late Swoop For Inter Milan Striker Arnautovic

According to Tuttosport, Torino remain interested in Arnautovic.

The Granata have yet to sign a striker in January. That has been their priority throughout the window.

MILAN, ITALY – DECEMBER 19: Marko Arnautovic of FC Internazionale looks on during the Coppa Italia, Round of 16 match between FC Internazionale and Udinese Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 19, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

And Arnautovic remains an appealing option.

Torino have been searching for a striker to replace Duvan Zapata, who’s been on the sidelines with a knee injury.

And Arnautovic would have the right profile to replace the Colombian.

Like Zapata, the former West Ham United and Stoke City provides not only goals, but also a physical focal point and holdup play.

Therefore, Torino could decide to make a last-minute move to sign Arnautovic.