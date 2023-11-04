Tories vow war on public sector waste – and Labour are on side

waste

If anyone knows how ancient some of the technology in the NHS is, it’s Jeremy Hunt.

The Chancellor, who was also Britain’s longest-serving health secretary, has spoken of his surprise at discovering that hundreds of “chief fax officers” worked in GP surgeries across the country during his six years in charge.

Britain’s health service, once the world’s biggest buyer of fax machines, still uses hundreds of them today, despite Hunt’s successor Matt Hancock vowing to ban them by April 2020.

The reliance on outdated technology is just one example of public sector inefficiency. Hunt is now on a drive to tackle this waste – and it is a race against time: public spending is growing faster than the economy.

“You don’t need brilliant Treasury analysts to tell you the consequence of a state growing faster than the economy: higher borrowing, higher taxes or a combination of the two,” Hunt has said.

The Chancellor is under intense pressure to cut taxes ahead of the next election. Money is tight and the tax burden is at a peacetime high.

John Glen, the chief secretary to the Treasury, is looking at how to use technology to make the public sector work more efficiently. He also wants to ensure public sector officials learn from their private sector counterparts in areas where the latter produces better results, including project management.

The Productivity Institute, a publicly funded body, estimates that doubling annual productivity growth in the public sector from 0.5pc to 1pc would deliver about £1.8bn a year in savings.

Bart van Ark, the institute’s head, says: “When the Conservative government got into power in 2010, they put more emphasis on efficiency gains that could be made.

“And if you look at the numbers, you can see that public sector productivity for the sector as a whole between 2010 and 2019 was faster than private sector productivity, even though both were terrible.”

However, productivity in the public sector collapsed in the wake of the pandemic as more people worked from home and billions more was pumped into the health service.

Story continues

Getting the public sector back on that path will be easier said than done. The problems with public sector waste are multiple and varied.

Take policing for example: “It has to fight crime, deal with traffic offences, deal with fraud,” van Ark says, “and now increasingly they’re dealing with mental health patients.

“A big problem in the police now is that millions of hours are being lost because police officers have to stay with mental health patients because hospitals can’t take them. And that’s just wasting the time of police officers who could be using it very differently.”

The NHS is also complex and sprawling. Hunt commissioned Labour peer Lord Carter almost a decade ago to conduct a review on how to get more from less out of the NHS.

Lord Carter’s report said the health service could save £5bn-a-year through better deployment of staff as well as streamlining processes. Making sure the right medicines were available in pharmacies and optimising the NHS’s buying power could help save £1.5bn a year alone, the report claimed.

Upgrading IT systems is a big part of this. Hunt himself is a big fan of technology and often talks about pioneering US companies like Virginia Mason, which has integrated technology used by Japanese carmaker Toyota into its health systems.

These hospitals are run like production lines under the principle of Kaizen – or “continuous improvement” – with just-in-time services. In reality, it means fewer people are left waiting for procedures or sitting in exam rooms.

Kaiser Permanente is another company that Hunt admires: The US healthcare giant employs nurses, pharmacists and lab technicians who all have access to detailed patient health information that can help with diagnoses not just today but throughout patients’ lives.

The roll-out of an electronic patient records system dubbed EPIC at around half a dozen NHS Trusts has ended the days when hospital staff were forced to decipher illegible handwriting by consultants, or when nurses spent valuable time paging doctors to locate them.

Porters now whizz around hospitals like Uber drivers, with devices that notify their colleagues when they’re on their way. Porters themselves are given more autonomy to manage their list of jobs.

Siva Anandaciva, chief analyst at the King’s Fund healthcare think-tank, says these improvements may sound trivial, but minutes quickly add up to hours. “In this country a lot of waste comes from things that are really hard to measure until you talk to people,” he says.

“You talk to a chief operating officer in a hospital they will tell you that the problem is when a bed becomes free and needs to be cleaned, at the moment the way of doing it is every hour somebody walks around and then calls someone to clean it if they can get hold of them.”

Another thing that ends up wasting a lot of time is finding equipment. “Kit goes missing all the time,” Anandaciva says.

“Not because people are stealing, but because it’s not always put back in the right place so senior doctors can spend ages faffing about looking for kit which again is unrecorded waste.”

In policing, the solutions aren’t always intuitive, according to van Ark at the Productivity Institute.

For example, Humberside constabulary has one of the highest arrest rates in the country. It’s done this by refusing to attend most mental health calls.

Instead, all calls are triaged, with many diverted to dedicated health professionals.

The approach is being rolled out across the country, including by the Metropolitan Police, which was spending more than 10,000 hours every month responding to mental health concerns.

Van Ark, who has submitted evidence to the Home Office as part of this productivity drive, says smarter allocation of resources is key.

“We could resolve the whole shoplifting problem by dedicating half of our police to it,” he says. “But there would be a lot of other very serious crimes that we wouldn’t be able to solve or we wouldn’t be able to spend any time on prevention. So these are difficult political choices.”

Hunt also wants to change the mentality towards Whitehall spending. “The Treasury has to do things differently,” he said last month.

“What’s happened in the past is the Treasury and departments have run out of money, like when I was health secretary, and... the Treasury just said consume your own smoke. And what ends up happening is IT projects get cancelled and the things that improve efficiency end up not being done. We have to change that mentality across the public sector.”

Hunt himself was guilty of switching investment spending to fund day-to-day spending as health secretary.

As a result, the Institute for Government highlights that between 2013-14 and 2018-19, NHS providers cut spending on equipment such as MRI scanners by 62.6pc in real terms to protect maintenance spending.

Labour is also said to be keen to harness digital technology, with Darren Jones, the shadow chief secretary, also asking aides to explore how people can use their health data to identify potential health risks later in life.

Ultimately, whoever finds themselves in government next year faces a difficult and long task. Anandaciva warns that any improvements to productivity will not be quick.

“You’re not going to get one big bang. It will feel much slower and variable across the country,” he says.

“I think it’s absolutely right to say there’s waste in the NHS. But what I’ve seen people get wrong over and over again is just thinking that it is possible to achieve billions of pounds of efficiency savings overnight.”