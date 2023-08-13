The Tories can’t sit out the culture wars

Kemi Badenoch

Too many Conservatives have fallen for a fiction. They seem to believe that the “culture wars” are an irrelevance, confined to the campuses of the more radical universities, or that talking about issues such as gender politics, the rewriting of Britain’s history, or cancel culture is somehow divisive. They correctly point to the sheer scale of the other crises engulfing the UK – from its moribund economy to its inability to control its own borders – but then incorrectly assert that “minor” matters like what children are taught in school, or censorship of legitimate speech, or attacks on the reputations of British historical heroes, should be ignored by Conservative politicians.

As Kemi Badenoch writes in this newspaper, however, it is not an either/or question. Nor are issues such as the spread of “gender-neutral” lavatories, which deny women the right to privacy, in any way minor. The rapid proliferation of gender ideology, and the capitulation of too many institutions to the demands of extreme activists, has left many fearing that the very definition of what it means to be a woman is being rewritten without their consent, and with massive consequences for everyone.

It is also highly questionable that these matters do not have an electoral relevance. The sense that the Conservative Party has done too little to combat wokery has contributed to widespread disillusionment among Tory voters. Many wonder what the point is of voting at all if society is governed by the same Left-wing, authoritarian principles, whichever party is in power. They see opinions held by the majority of people in Britain treated as heretical or even dangerous.

The Tories have no option but to fight back. Where they have done so, they have even achieved some successes. The Government blocked Nicola Sturgeon’s ridiculous Gender Recognition Reform bill, which in turn forced politicians in England to reassess their own support for gender self-identification. New rules governing the protection of historical monuments have seen fewer statues and memorials under threat of arbitrary removal. The so-called Free Speech Act is a useful start towards safeguarding freedom of expression in universities. The Government was relatively robust in its support for those who have had their bank accounts closed because of their political opinions, although much more needs to be done.

But the culture warriors have not given up. If anything, they are intensifying their attacks, mindful that a Labour government under Sir Keir Starmer will prove a soft touch. The next general election may be little more than a year away. The Tories should use the time to push back the tide before it is too late.

