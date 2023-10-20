Tories suffer worst by-election defeat since Second World War as Labour seizes Tamworth

Sarah Edwards is Tamworth's newest MP - Getty Images

The Tories have suffered their worst by-election defeat to Labour in modern history after losing control of Tamworth.

Sarah Edwards took the Staffordshire seat with a majority of 1,316 and one of the party’s largest-ever by-election swings as her Conservative rival bolted from the count after the result was announced.

It means Sir Keir Starmer has become the first Labour leader to win Tamworth since the days of Tony Blair, reversing a Tory majority that has increased in every election since 2010.

By overturning a commanding majority of 42.6 per cent, it is Labour’s biggest by-election victory against the Conservatives since the Second World War.

Ms Edwards pitched herself as a “fresh start” against a governing party that is flagging in the polls and struggling locally after its former MP, Chris Pincher, was found to have groped two men in a private members’ club. He denies the claims.

In her victory speech, delivered as Tory candidate Andrew Cooper made a hasty exit through a back door, she demanded that the Prime Minister to call a general election and end years of “national decline”.

She said: “The people of Tamworth have voted for Labour’s positive vision and a fresh start.



“They sent a clear message to Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives that they’ve had enough of this failed Government which has crashed the economy and destroyed our public services. The people of Tamworth have made it clear it’s time for change.”

“People feel worse off after 13 years of the Conservatives and don’t feel like the Government has a plan to address the big issues that face our country.”

Sarah Edwards announced as the MP for Tamworth - PA

Finishing her speech with a direct challenge to Mr Sunak, she said: “My message to the Prime Minister is get in your government car, drive to Buckingham Palace, do the decent thing and call a general election.”

According to Electoral Calculus founder Martin Baxter, Labour could expect a majority of roughly 200 seats if it repeats its performance in Tamworth in the next general election.

Mr Cooper, a Tamworth councillor, attempted to fight the by-election campaign on his local credentials.

However, he attracted controversy when a social media post from 2020 was unearthed, where he suggested out-of-work parents who struggled to feed their children but paid for phone contracts should “f--- off”.

Mr Cooper, who earned 10,403 votes to Ms Edwards’ 11,719, just spent minutes on stage at the final count, arriving late as the declaring officer apologised for the “brief intermission”.

He exchanged a terse handshake with the Labour candidate before rushing through a back door as the results were read out, pursued by a press pack. Ms Edwards later said his early exit was “disappointing”.

Lord Hayward, the Tory pollster, suggested Tamworth had a pool of Labour supporters whose support had been underestimated because they had not turned out in recent elections as they would for Sir Keir Starmer.

He said the Conservatives had benefitted in 2017 and 2019 from a dip in the Labour vote, dragged down by the unpopularity of former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“There is a very substantial pool of Labour voters, more there than the actual majority implied,” he told The Telegraph.

The anti-Labour vote appeared to have been split with Reform, the successor to Nigel Farage’s Brexit party. Taken together, the Conservative and Reform votes would have been enough to secure a narrow victory in the seat.

None of the other third parties - including the Liberal Democrats - managed to keep their deposit as their share of the vote was squeezed out by the Tories and Labour.

Turnout was lower than in recent by-elections, although Ms Edwards denied that her victory owed more to Tory indifference than a wave of support for Labour. Earlier in the night, the Conservative’s local campaign chief suggested this showed Sir Keir had failed to energise the electorate.

Pointing to the party’s 23.9 per cent swing, Ms Edwards told The Telegraph: “Conservatives voted for Labour because they could no longer tolerate the awful situation they had been placed in both locally and nationally.”

