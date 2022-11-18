Tories have 'remote' chance at next election unless tax hikes are scrapped, says former minister

Jeremy Hunt announced tax increases in his Autumn Statement on Thursday - Stefan Rousseau /PA

The Conservatives have a "remote" chance of winning the next general election unless Jeremy Hunt changes course and reverses the tax increases in the Autumn Statement, a former Tory Cabinet minister has warned.

David Jones MP said that Tory MPs would be considering voting against some of the measures including the freezing of income tax thresholds.

He added that many of the measures announced by the Chancellor could have been made by his Labour opposite number Rachel Reeves.

Speaking on Friday's Chopper's Politics podcast, he said: "One of the things that we as a party have got to be careful of is the voters looking at the conservatives and looking at the Labour Party and saying, well, frankly, what's the difference? Because that's not the way that you win elections."

Mr Jones, a senior figure in the European Research Group of Conservative MPs, said: "I would have thought that the prospects of Tories winning the next election, if these high taxes continue and if we promise that they will continue, are going to become more remote."

Tory MPs 'thinking very carefully' about whether to vote for measures

Mr Jones, a former Welsh secretary and Brexit minister, said he "very much" hopes that "at a later date he intends to come back and indicate that he's going to be reducing those tax levels".

He said Conservative MPs would be "thinking very carefully about" whether to vote for the measures.

"A lot of my colleagues are going to have discussions with their whips - some of the aspects that worry me about this [are] the assault upon incomes, the assault upon savers.

"And there will be a lot of other things that will be worrying people. So I have no doubt that the whips will be having a lot of discussions with disgruntled colleagues over the next few days."

He added: "It's always a very big deal to vote against financial measures. Those discussions are going to have to take place.

"I would very much hope that some of these measures might be reviewed by the Chancellor."

Mr Jones, a Conservative MP for Clwyd West since 2005, described the decision to freeze income tax thresholds as a "straightforward Gordon Brown style fiscal drag policy, which, you know, I don't think is particularly conservative.

"I'm also very concerned about the impact on small savers and investors of capital gains tax measures. And I think that they ought to be reviewed as well."

Mr Jones, 70, said he was surprised to hear a Tory Chancellor use language more associated with new Labour than the Conservative party.

'Quite a lot of 'new' Labour language used'

He said: "There was quite a lot of 'new' Labour language used. He referred to reforming allowances on 'unearned income'.

"A Conservative might say that he was reducing allowances on investment income', and that's the difference'.

"'Unearned income' is an expression that I haven't heard used for many years. And when it was last used, it was used by Labour chancellors."

He added: "The measures that were announced by the Chancellor in many respects could equally have been announced by Rachel Reeves if she'd been standing in his position."

Mr Jones added that while he welcomed the guarantee that the state pension will increase by 10 per cent in April, he was worried about the tax increases on dividends.

He said: "A lot of pensioners depend on dividends from small investments in companies. And he's going to be reducing the tax free allowance from £2000 to £500 in April 2024.

"And that will come as a bit of a blow to people who have augmented their pension income by small investments in companies and unit trusts."

Mr Hunt said that the HS2 rail line will continue to Manchester. But Mr Jones said: "It's hard to regard it as anything other than a white elephant, and I would have been pleased if the Chancellor had said it was stopping at Birmingham."

