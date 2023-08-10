The Tories need a plan for failure on migration

Whatever they might say in public, some ministers appear to think that the Government will lose its case in the Supreme Court over the lawfulness of the Rwanda migrant plan. That is surely what lies behind the shift in position within the Cabinet on the question of Britain’s membership of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

They know that many voters are furious about the Channel crossings. But they also know that the Government’s approach to stopping the boats is not working. The Bibby Stockholm may now house some migrants, but the absurd row over using it also showed the strength of the forces ranged against ministers. In any case, the problem is not merely where to put the migrants who have arrived, but how to deter others from coming, which is what the Rwanda plan is meant to achieve.

What is No 10 going to do if the Supreme Court does rule against the scheme? There has been airy talk about sending migrants to British Overseas Territories such as Ascension Island. Yet there is little evidence that much work has been put into making the mooted alternatives realistic propositions. So the likelihood is that a court judgment against the Government will look to many voters like the definitive failure of its policy. It will not have stopped the boats as it had pledged.

This is why withdrawing from the ECHR is increasingly attractive to many Tories. There is a principled case against Britain’s membership. Unlike much of Europe, this country has a strong legal tradition of protecting fundamental rights. Foreign judges have repeatedly issued judgments offensive to the interests of British voters.

But there is also an increasingly compelling political argument. The Conservatives cannot afford to enter a general election with a broken migration policy and no plan to fix it. Sir Keir Starmer, a former human rights lawyer, has gone quiet on Brexit, but can be expected to mount a (quite probably unpopular) defence of the human rights industry. If the Conservatives can show that the ECHR is standing in the way of a solution to the Channel crisis and demonstrate that they will actually do something about it, their policy may end up looking far more credible than Labour’s.

On net zero, the Government has made tentative steps towards creating dividing lines with Sir Keir. It is trying to show that it is on the side of ordinary voters against the Blob. Will Rishi Sunak have the courage to do the same on illegal migration?

