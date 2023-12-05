Tories name candidate for new seat in Cheshire

The Conservatives have named their candidate to stand for the new seat of Mid Cheshire in the next general election.

Charles Fifield was a councillor on Cheshire West and Chester Council between 2011 and 2013 and is a chartered surveyor.

The new constituency features the towns of Middlewich, Northwich and Winsford.

Labour have named Andrew Cooper as their candidate for the seat.

Mr Fifield said he was “honoured” to be selected.

Mid Cheshire is made up of part of the current Labour held-Weaver Vale and Eddisbury, which has a Conservative MP.

It also includes sections of Congleton and Tatton, which are both currently Conservative seats.

Following the boundary review, Weaver Vale will no longer exist and Eddisbury becomes Chester South and Eddisbury, which includes part of the current City of Chester.

