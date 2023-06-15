The Tories must let Britain’s mortgage borrowers (including me) suffer

Hunt Sunak

Britain’s looming mortgage disaster is about to make the energy price crisis look like nothing more than an unpleasant mini-bar bill.

Surprise wage inflation data published this week, showing salaries have risen 7.2pc, highlights how the country’s problem with inflation is proving difficult to shake. Mortgage borrowers are set to pay a high price as a result.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The scale of the problem cannot be understated. More than 3.5 million borrowers are due to remortgage over the next year at considerably higher rates. The average London homeowner will be paying more than £7,000 more a year.

It also poses a dreadful conundrum for the Conservatives who, if homeowners are left to feel the full force of rate rises, will almost certainly lose the next election.

It’s in this context that the Chancellor might be tempted to bail out borrowers. After all, households were sheltered from the true cost of surging energy prices, so why not mortgages?

The Government has helped out in the past. Homeowners benefited from tax relief on mortgage interest repayments during the last crisis of the 1980s and 1990s before the policy was scrapped by Labour’s Gordon Brown.

Lenders were also told to freely offer mortgage “holidays” in the pandemic, sparing borrowers from payments for three to six months, but of course, the interest is added on the loan.

It’s also against everyone’s interests to see large scale repossessions, which would likely trigger a prolonged house price downturn as seen in the 1990s. House prices are sacred in Tory Britain and allowing them to crash would be a disaster.

What’s more, banks are sitting pretty. They are making record profits and still denying savers fair returns on their nest eggs, all whilst relentlessly jacking up mortgage rates.

The Tories have certainly not done borrowers any favours so far. The tax burden is the highest it has been for decades and the madness of the stamp duty holiday in the pandemic served only to push up prices.

But for whatever reason, Britain’s household budgets are still bafflingly resilient. Perhaps it’s those working from home and still sitting on their lockdown savings?

The ever-present nanny state has already cosetted homeowners from the principal driver of inflation, energy bills. And spenders can go some way to shop around food price rises, which have been blamed on keeping inflation so high.

So, if the Government considered our energy bills to be unaffordable and deserving of a bailout, why not mortgage rates?

The answer is that Britain’s borrowers need to be squeezed if inflation is ever to be tamed, and the Tories need to make sure this happens – even if it costs them votes. As John Major said when he was chancellor: “If it isn’t hurting, it isn’t working.”

Jeremy Hunt was tasked with steadying the ship when he was appointed Chancellor back in October after Kwasi Kwarteng’s gung ho mini-Budget terrified the bond markets.

Who would have thought we’d now be facing a worse mortgage crisis under Captain Sensible?

Forget scrapping the 45p tax rate and knocking 1p off income tax, what really worried investors about the mini-Budget was arguably Liz Truss’s two-year blanket commitment to protecting households from expensive energy bills. It is uncosted and populist spending splurges that really upset the markets.

Story continues

Mr Hunt now has to hold his nerve and let lenders and the Bank of England take the flak for the mortgage disaster about to hit Britain.

The Tories will be damned if they do, damned if they don’t. The right thing to do, however, is to hurt borrowers (which includes myself, by the way) and get inflation under control before all hell breaks loose.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.