Tories must face the real causes of homelessness

Simon Hattenstone and Daniel Lavelle call for Boris Johnson to support a policy of Housing First, an effort to provide people with housing and only later try to address any other needs, such as addiction (Johnson has a chance to end homelessness now – if he dares to seize it, 28 December). This policy is common sense, but there are good grounds to be sceptical of how it might be implemented.

Prof Nicholas Pleace from the University of York has shown how support for Housing First from some corners of our political debate can reflect very different agendas. For example, the Centre for Social Justice – founded by Iain Duncan Smith – supports Housing First, but in ways very different from what Hattenstone and Lavelle have in mind. For this side of the political debate, Housing First can sit with denying the social causes of homelessness and the dysfunctional housing system.

Housing First is widely applauded and increasingly evidenced, but also contested. Johnson and his government could leap in support of what could be labelled Housing First, while still taking no systemic action on access to housing, funding for mental health services or the availability of drug and alcohol services. We should seek Johnson’s attention to Housing First, but also make sure that a chaperone keeps watch on what happens later.

Andy Guise

Senior lecturer in social science and health, King’s College London

• The article on homelesseness unearthed disturbing memories. In 1990, I went to the Royal Opera House and parked somewhere near Lincoln’s Inn Fields. Surrounded by lawyers’ offices and fine houses, the green square in the middle was a tented camp for homeless people. When Tony Blair came into office in 1997, homelessness did significantly decrease through the rough sleepers unit. On a rainy evening in 2017, I came out of a theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue. The homeless people were back. Doorways, damp sleeping bags and cardboard again sufficed for shelter.

There may be many reasons why people are homeless, but the actions of governments over the last three decades have been the main reason: no building to replace sold council houses; the bedroom tax; the introduction of punitive universal credit; the two-children-only benefit; lack of secure work; rent rises; austerity to make up for lax banking controls. “Everyone in” may be part of the answer, but it is pitiful against the real causes created by successive governments: poverty and lack of affordable decent houses to rent.

Karen Wynyard

Whitstable, Kent

• The searing article on the growth in homelessness under Boris Johnson makes comparisons with humane and effective policies on homelessness in the US and Finland. But within the UK, Scotland has effective policies – as set out in its government’s 2021 Ending Homelessness Together report.

Under these policies, Scottish night shelters are kept closed by providing better-quality emergency accommodation; 100,000 genuinely affordable homes were brought on stream. The temporary ban on the enforcement of eviction orders was extended, to provide renters with safe homes during the pandemic. Hardship schemes were introduced to support those struggling to pay their rent and people with no recourse to public funds were helped to avoid destitution. Most importantly, legislation was amended so that no homeless household has to stay in unsuitable accommodation for more than seven days.

Kate Macintosh

Winchester

