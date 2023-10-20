Tories lose Mid Bedfordshire for first time in almost 100 years

Labour Party supporters rejoice after Labour Party candidate Alistair Strathern wins - JUSTIN TALLIS

Mid Bedfordshire has been snatched from Conservative hands for the first time in nearly 100 years in a “deeply disturbing” blow to Rishi Sunak.

Britain’s foremost polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice warned of impending Tory panic as the true blue seat fell to Labour, setting a new record for the biggest numerical majority overturned in a UK by-election since 1945.

He said the Conservatives’ twin losses in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth constituted one of the worst nights for a government in mid-term history, with echoes of the defeats that preceded Sir Tony Blair’s landslide victory in 1997.

Minister Andrew Bowie insisted the Tories were nevertheless “on the right course”, telling Sky News: “There is no groundswell of support for the Labour Party. What that tells me is that people are supportive of what we’re doing but they just were not prepared to come out and vote for us.”

Sir Keir Starmer hailed the “phenomenal” news as he declared Labour was “redrawing the political map”.

The Conservatives suffered a titanic collapse in their vote in Mid Bedfordshire, a constituency they had held since 1931, with the 24,664 majority won by former MP Nadine Dorries in 2019 entirely wiped out in a 20.5 percentage point swing to Labour.

The Tory vote share nearly halved from 59.8 per cent to 31.1 per cent, while Labour increased their showing from 21.7 per cent to 34 per cent.

Labour’s Alistair Strathern won with a majority of 1,192, narrowly beating his Conservative rival Festus Akinbusoye.

He declared that his victory had “made history” and sent a “resounding message”, while shadow cabinet minister Peter Kyle described it as a “political earthquake”.

Asked if a 1997-style landslide could be on the cards, Mr Strathern told The Telegraph: “I think it’s really clear that right across the country here, as in Tamworth, people are turning their backs on the Government that hasn’t shown sufficient respect to the communities it was meant to be representing.

“It’s on me and the rest of the Labour Party to work incredibly hard to earn that trust going into the general election to show them that it’s a Labour Party under Keir’s leadership that has the answers to the challenges we’re facing. But it’s an incredibly encouraging sign and I’m so, so grateful for the trust that voters have placed in me today.”

Mr Kyle, who led Labour’s campaign in Mid Bedfordshire, said there was no precedent or reference point for the victory, adding: “I don’t think 1992 goes back far enough.”

Speaking to The Telegraph in the declaration room, he said the results would not “breed complacency”, but they were “incredibly motivational” for Labour.

“We are putting in the work it takes to be a credible government in waiting at exactly the moment when the Conservative Party are putting in all of the hard work to become an opposition,” he said.

Sir John told The Telegraph it was “one of the worst by-election nights” suffered by any government in mid-term history.

“The echoes of the results of by-elections on the 1992-7 Parliament are deeply disturbing for the party,” he added.

The Tories lost eight seats in by-elections held between 1992, when John Major won a reduced majority, and 1997, when Sir Tony achieved a historic landslide for Labour.

Mr Sunak was out of the country as the results came in, spending the night in Saudi Arabia on a tour of the Middle East in the aftermath of the Hamas attacks on Israel.

The Lib Dems, who came third in Mid Bedfordshire, claimed their ability to switch Tory voters paved the way for Labour’s victory.

Deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “We nearly doubled our share of the vote which would see the Lib Dems win dozens of seats off the Conservatives in a general election.

“The Liberal Democrats played a crucial role in defeating the Conservatives in Mid Bedfordshire, and we can play a crucial role in getting rid of this Conservative Government at the next election.”