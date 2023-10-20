The Tories are headed for a 1997-style wipeout

Labour MP Stephanie Peacock and newly elected Labour MP Sarah Edwards after she was declared the Member of Parliament for Tamworth

In the end, it was the Liberal Democrats who let Rishi Sunak down.



For weeks the Conservatives had clung to hopes that Ed Davey’s party would split the opposition vote in the Mid-Bedfordshire by-election, offering the government party a chance of coming through the middle and holding on to what, in normal circumstances, would be one of its safest seats.



But despite the Lib Dems’ best efforts and various imaginative and over-optimistic bar charts trying to persuade voters that they, not Labour, stood the best chance of wresting the seat from the Conservatives, it was Keir Starmer’s party that emerged victorious. Even worse for the prime minister, Labour chalked up a double victory last night, winning another of the Tories’ former safe seats, Tamworth. In a night of drama, this result represented, according to election guru Sir John Curtice, the first time any government had lost such a stronghold to the main opposition party.



Curtice’s point is vital: it is not unusual for “safe” seats with five-figure majorities to fall to the smaller of the two main opposition parties, only for them to be return to the Tory fold at the subsequent election. And in fact successive governments have come to regard such victories, like that by the Lib Dems in the former seat of the late Cheryl Gillan, for example, as more inconvenient than totemic. It is gains by Labour that most trouble Conservative strategists, especially gains in such safe seats as Mid-Bedfordshire and Tamworth.



Lib Dem victories can, convincingly or otherwise, be shrugged off. These two victories by Labour certainly cannot. Ominously for the Conservatives (as if the loss on the same night of two five-figure majorities to Labour isn’t ominous enough), Tamworth, once held by disgraced Tory MP Chris Pincher, was the scene of an equally significant by-election in 1996 that was lost by John Major’s Conservatives to Tony Blair’s Labour the year before the 1997 general election. And we all know how that turned out.



As ministers struggle to explain these losses credibly in TV and radio studios across the country, Sunak will no doubt be offered a range of unsolicited advice on how he can either minimise his party’s losses at the next general election or even remain in office. Polling day, after all, is still about a year off and a lot can happen in 12 months.



Claims by the Conservatives that “on the doorstep” voters aren’t expressing any enthusiasm for Keir Starmer or his party are sounding increasingly unconvincing. Election results, unlike the anecdotal reports of canvassers’ conversations, are empirical fact, and based on those results, it’s becoming more difficult to avoid the conclusion that we are heading towards a 1997-level of Labour victory. After all, exactly the same excuses were being made nearly 30 years ago by John Major’s ministers in the face of unrelenting Labour advances.



Policy is all very well, and of course it’s entirely possible that in the next year the voters will start to look more favourably on the prospect of Sunak’s government continuing in office, especially if something big – the Supreme Court’s approval of the legality of the Rwanda asylum scheme springs to mind as one possibility – occurs between now and then.



And no government in history has ever thrown in the towel with a year of a parliament still to run. However, if there were one single factor that, if changed, could transform the government’s fortunes, it is this: stop having so many by-elections in the first place. There is at least one more in prospect, and like so many others in this parliament, it looks set to be triggered, like Tamworth, by the inexcusable behaviour of an individual MP. And if it happens, it will again be in a “safe” Tory seat.



Right there is one of Sunak’s biggest problems: after Mid-Bedfordshire and Tamworth, the very word “safe” is beginning to lose its meaning.

