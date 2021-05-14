Tories, Greens and Lib Dems form unlikely alliance on London Assembly
The Tories, Greens and Lib Dems have formed an unlikely alliance on the London Assembly in a deal that will dramatically reduce Labour’s power on committees.
The three political parties said they tried to secure a four party agreement for chairing committees based around the proportion of seats each group has on the London Assembly.
Their plan would have allowed Labour to chair five committees, the Conservatives four, Greens one and the Liberal Democrats one in the first year of this administration.
The new coalition claim that Labour decided to walk away from any agreement and refused to chair any committees.
The deal being done & the Greens celebrating as they & the LibDems join with the Tories #Tory-led coalition pic.twitter.com/PfQriwaWMS
— Leonie Cooper AM (@LeonieC) May 14, 2021
However, Labour blasted the Greens and Lib Dems for “getting into bed with the Tories” and “betraying their progressive values”.
It means that despite being the largest party in City Hall - with 11 members - Labour will not be taking up any chair and deputy chair positions.
The Conservatives have nine seats, the Greens three, and the Liberal Democrats two. It means no one party commands a majority on the Assembly.
A photograph showed a jubilant Green leader Caroline Russell and Tory leader Susan Hall celebrating their deal with the Lib Dems.
One London Labour party source was not happy that the party did not strike a deal with a smaller party and told the Standard: “They’ve done over the Mayor’s office and they’ve done over themselves.”
Tory leader Ms Hall said Labour members had “abdicated their responsibility to hold the Mayor to account” and added: “Instead of agreeing to a fair deal on the Assembly’s committees, ensuring all Londoners’ views are represented, they’ve refused to chair a single one.”
Green’s Ms Russell said they had worked hard to achieve a “fair and proportional” arrangement for cross-party scrutiny.
Caroline Pidgeon said: “Up to the eleventh hour every effort was made to reach such an agreement. I am only sorry that Labour have chosen not to join us.”
Len Duvall, leader of the London Assembly Labour group, said: “Just a week ago, Green and Lib Dem candidates were standing on supposedly progressive platforms – a week later, they’re in bed with the Tories. They’re betraying the very people who put them in City Hall, and they’re betraying their progressive values. They say they want to reflect the political balance of the Assembly yet they’re supporting each other’s preferences and not Labour’s.
“What we essentially have here is a new coalition. It’s disappointing to see the Lib Dems and Greens backing the Tories this way – they had a choice and they’ve decided to go with those who want to weaken our public services.”
Mr Duvall said Labour did not have to chair any committees to “play a full part in scrutiny”.
This story is being updated…
Read More
Sadiq Khan opponents increase strength on London Assembly
Elections 2021: The full list of the London election results