Have the Tories given up on London? They’re handing Sadiq victory on a platter

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

We’ve known the Tory party’s candidate selection process can be a bit hit and miss since the likes of Sarah Wollaston and Heidi Allen were chosen to stand for the Conservatives despite quite obviously being closet Liberal Democrats. Red Tories often speak of the need for a “broad church”, seemingly overlooking the fact that the congregation should, at least, be of the same religion.

Now the Daniel Korski fiasco appears to have handed Sadiq Khan re-election on a silver platter. What should have been an opportunity to bring in new voices to celebrate the fact that Conservative values apply in a diverse range of communities and among young and old in London has turned into a terrible embarrassment.

First, when the mayoral shortlist was revealed, Samuel Kasumu, a talented former adviser to Boris Johnson, discovered he hadn’t even been longlisted by CCHQ. Then a groping allegation against Korski, which he denies, forced the former Downing Street adviser to pull out of the race, leaving only two candidates: London Assembly member Susan Hall and barrister Mozammel Hossain, who has never held elected office.

There are now calls to start the process all over again. Meanwhile, Khan sits happily in City Hall, perhaps wondering how he got so lucky. The London Tories appear to have forgotten that they’ve only been successful when they’ve veered away from the establishment process.

Over in Henley, a spectacular row has erupted after the Conservatives “abandoned” the selection on Thursday because of what they called “breaches of the parliamentary candidate selection process”.

There was allegedly “outrage” among members after some hopefuls were “weirdly absent” from the longlist that was confirmed privately in recent days.

The complaints came after William Hall, who is the son of Lord Hall, the former director general of the BBC, made it on to the list but former Olympic rower James Cracknell reportedly did not.

Johnson’s team was forced to admit he has no plans to run for Henley after conspiracy theories started circulating on Twitter that he’d been blocked from standing.

If the Tories cannot get their selection process sorted for London and a safe seat like Henley, what hope has the party of winning the next general election?

