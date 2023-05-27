The Tories have failed to give their anti-woke allies the support they deserve

Baroness Falkner - Geoff Pugh

Why didn’t more Cabinet ministers come out in support of Baroness Falkner, the brave peer who faced an attempted coup as chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)?

The former Liberal Democrat, 68, had hoped to find consensus in the vicious clash between women’s and transgender rights when she took the helm of the EHRC in 2020. Last year, she wrote in these pages that it was time to take the heat out of the “toxic” debate over trans rights. Little did she know that the toxicity would ultimately land on her doorstep, as she’s been forced to fight internal fires.

Lady Falkner, who recently agreed that the Government should consider protecting “biological sex” rather than just “sex” in an amendment to the 2010 Equality Act to “bring legal clarity” to areas such as sports, became the victim of an apparent witch hunt by her staff. Yesterday brought the news that an internal investigation into her had been paused. Let us hope that it will now be scrapped entirely.

But it really never should have got this far. In February, a dossier titled “Governance Concerns” from an unknown number of complainants started circulating, containing allegations of “bullying”, “harassment” and “discrimination” and claiming that “unacceptable behaviour from the chairwoman is becoming normalised”. There apparently weren’t many examples – and it is understood Baroness Falkner wasn’t even made aware of the allegations until three months later. To many, it looked like she was the one being bullied and harassed.

Is it merely a coincidence that the infighting came after the EHRC issued official advice in April last year which stated that trans women can lawfully be excluded from female-only spaces? Since this is not only the Government’s stance but also the position of the silent majority of this country, why didn’t figures like Kemi Badenoch, the women and equalities minister, offer more vocal support, not least as Lady Falkner was the Tories’ pick for the job?

The story this week of the female runner who lost her Parkrun record to a trans athlete proves it is still an issue affecting ordinary people’s lives. Moreover, the decision yesterday by British Cycling to ban trans women from the female category of its competitions highlights the legitimacy of these concerns.

Frankly, the EHRC should never have been bogged down in factional disputes but focused on making Britain a fairer place to live. There is nothing fair about hounding a well-respected, moderate politician who has simply called for a nuanced debate on gender.

