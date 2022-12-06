Tories duck for cover as Commons probes Michelle Mone’s Covid fortunes

John Crace
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: PA</span>
Photograph: PA

Better late and all that. You’d have thought the Tories might have wanted to remove the whip from Michelle Mone. After all, they wouldn’t want everyone to think that every Conservative peer may be on the make. Or that phoning up Michael Gove and Lord Agnew “for a government contract” is standard practice. Even if it appears to be so.

But apparently not. Instead, Baroness Mone has decided to jump. To give her time to come up with some explanation of how a £203m contract went to a company, PPE Medpro, that specialised in manufacturing often unusable PPE – it’s an unusual USP – and £29m miraculously landed in one of her bank accounts.

A nice coincidence if you can get it. I guess, Mone is just born lucky. For some, the pandemic was the gift that just kept giving. OK, so many thousands of people died. But why dwell on the bleak side? Let’s just remember those who were apparently able to cash in. The entrepreneurs with the golden access.

Instead, our not so noble baroness has decided to take a leave of absence from the House of Lords. Though how you could tell the difference is anyone’s guess. Mone is almost as rare a sighting in Westminster as Lord Lebedev. By official counts she’s been spotted just nine times in the past year. And she hasn’t said a word for more than two and a half years. Why bother to open your mouth when you’re only paid £350 just for turning up? She is that rare oxymoron. A silent Mone.

Mone’s self-imposed exile came on the day when Labour were using an opposition day humble address to force the government to hand over all the documents relating to the PPE contract. Just how did she seemingly manage to swing it? Perhaps the UK should get her to negotiate some of our trade deals. She’s appears she’s got the knack.

And while they were about it, Labour also wanted to know how it was that the government hadn’t yet clawed back any of the £203m it had shelled out for some rubbish PPE. Just imagine. You find yourself with hundreds of millions of faulty gowns. Most normal people would try to send them back. Or ask for a refund. Or contact the Citizens Advice Bureau. That’s not the way of the Tories. They have been hoping against hope that hundreds of millions of doctors with no heads turn up. Then they can use the gowns. Genius.

The Tories voted with their feet. There was no way they were going to let their own reputations take a hit in a half-arsed defence of a government procurement system laced with corruption. Only three backbenchers showed their face. David Davis only stayed for about 20 minutes. Perhaps he had wandered into the wrong debate. Kieran Mullan and Stephen Hoare showed up to help out the luckless junior health minister, Will Quince, who had been tasked with the government’s defence. Or what passed for it. He owes Mullan and Hoare big time.

More surprisingly, there was no sign of the newly returned Matt Hancock. You may have thought he would quite like to share the exchanges he had with Mone while he was health secretary. After all, they had featured prominently in the newspaper serialisation of his pandemic diaries. Maybe he only speaks for money these days. Not for his constituents.

Angela Rayner opened the debate with a straightforward plea. For answers, clarity and the truth. Some hope. Would the government explain why only Tory contacts were given access to the VIP lane? That one was easy. Because that was the whole point of a VIP lane. The Conservatives wouldn’t have gone to all that trouble to make life easier for the opposition to make money. It was far too easy to get hung up on whether the PPE was fit for purpose or not.

What about the £770,000 a day it was costing the country to store PPE that didn’t work? An absolute bargain. We were still confident that the gowns with no arm holes would go to a country full of amputees. The £4bn of clobber that we burned for energy? A vital contribution to the National Grid. If not that green. And how was it that PPE Medpro was seemingly recommended by a cabinet minister five days before the company was even incorporated? Simples. Because the minister was a genius. He could tell they were going to produce some stuff that was a load of crap just by looking at the back of the cigarette packet their bid was written on.

At one point the deputy speaker had to remind Rayner she couldn’t mention Mone by name. Or dare suggest she might have done anything questionable. Even though everyone appeared to know she had. Only in Westminster.

So the Labour deputy leader seemed to ditch several paragraphs of her speech and settled for repeating her main arguments. Just come clean about who knew what and who had done what. Most of the strikes could have been settled with the amount of money the government had written off in useless PPE.

In reply, Quince could only make a fool of himself and hope no one was watching. And that his bosses would look kindly on him later. He started by pointing out that the pandemic had been an emergency. And in such circumstances it was customary for people to look to profiteer and rip off the country. It had been the government’s duty to give PPE Medpro priority access. Because at least that way there was a transparency to the process. Both the government and PPE Medpro had been transparently useless.

As for due diligence, it had all been done according to national guidelines. Which explicitly stated that all defects in PPE were to be approved. Or something like that. Only 12% of proposals that came through the VIP lane ended up with government contracts. So you could just imagine how bad they must have been. Look, said Quince. There’s no real harm done. We’re trying to get some money back. But don’t hold your breath. So the Conservatives would hang on to any incriminating evidence for the time being if that was OK.

It was just so hard to tell there had been anything wrong with the PPE Medpro bid, he said. Poor lamb. As he was speaking, the Guardian broke a second story that Mone had apparently profited from yet another deal. If only there had been a clue …

Latest Stories

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.

  • Analysis: Deshaun Watson has long way to go for improvement

    HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s shaky performance wasn’t his biggest problem. Blame a two-year layoff for Watson being rusty. His refusal to express remorse for alleged behavior that led to an 11-game suspension is more difficult to explain. Watson made it clear earlier in the week he had no interest in discussing accusations by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage sessions. He has settled 23 civil lawsuits brought by the women, while two others, including on

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Flames' Markstrom offers blunt assessment of his play: 'I suck at hockey right now'

    The Flames goalie hit another low in Thursday's loss to the Canadiens.

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Nets build huge lead, beat Raptors 114-105 for 4th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets built a huge lead before beating the Toronto Raptors 114-105 on Friday night. Kevin Durant had 17 points and Nic Claxton chipped in 15 for the Nets, who have won four consecutive games. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and O.G. Anunoby added 21 for the Raptors, losers of two straight games. Brooklyn led by 36 points midway through the second quarter and held a 93-72 advantage at the start of the fourth. The Raptors rattled off 11

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings,

  • Was moving Gary Trent Jr. to the bench the right choice?

    Imman Adan and Jordan Hayles discuss the results of moving Gary Trent Jr. to a bench role so far and the lineups Nick Nurse has experimented with. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led

  • Impressions of Qatar: A World Cup like no other, just like the country itself

    DOHA — Qatar has been no ordinary FIFA World Cup. More like a one-of-a-kind tournament in a one-of-a-kind country. With eight stadiums within one hour of each, either in or around Doha, the men's soccer showcase is a far cry from previous editions spread across one country or more. The commute for fans and those covering the event is short and sweet. With oil-rich Qatar funding a reported US$200-billion bill, it's literally the best tournament money could buy. The main media centre in the Qatar

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.