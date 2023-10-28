Tories criticise Government for abstaining in UN vote calling for Israel-Hamas ‘ceasefire’

Rishi Sunak, pictured with Benjamin Netanyahu, said last week that it was not government policy to support a ceasefire - Simon Walker/No 10 Downing Street

Conservative MPs have criticised the Government for abstaining in a UN vote calling for an effective ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

On Friday, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities”.

While 14 countries including Israel and the US voted against the resolution, the UK was one of 45 nations to abstain, despite Rishi Sunak saying last week that it was not government policy to support a ceasefire. Some 120 countries voted in favour.

On Saturday morning, James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said the government’s stance had not changed, adding: “Calls for a ceasefire in the abstract aren’t going to help the situation. I have seen and heard nothing from Hamas that gives me any confidence that they desire or would abide by calls for a ceasefire.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, a former Tory leader, told The Telegraph the Government had made an error in not voting against the resolution.

“It’s a mistake to allow ourselves to be parted from the US at this critical time,” he said. “My advice to the Government is you’ve called this, you’ve got to stay firm and see this through because there is no other place to be which isn’t disastrous.

“We have said that we weren’t going to call for a ceasefire, so I think our natural place to be was to vote against. It ends up heartening those who are violent and oppose Israel, and makes Israel feel like their so-called friends have disappeared.”

Humanitarian pauses

Bob Blackman, the MP for Harrow East, agreed that the UK “should have voted against”, adding: “As far as I’m concerned, the Israel Defense Forces should cease fire when Hamas is no longer a threat.”

Mr Blackman said a ceasefire would “leave Hamas in place to still carry on their atrocities, which is unacceptable”.

A third Tory MP said UK diplomats at the UN should have adopted a position in line with Mr Sunak’s stated stance. “I really hope this is cock-up, not conspiracy,” the MP added.

On Friday, the Foreign Office said it had abstained from the vote because the resolution did not include a Canadian amendment that would have condemned Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel. The press release did not make any mention of the resolution’s call for an effective ceasefire.

At last week’s Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Sunak said the UK backed humanitarian pauses but not an overall ceasefire.

“The first and most important principle is that Israel has the right to defend itself under international law,” he said. “Our support for that position is absolute and unchanged.

“From the start, we’ve also said that we do want British nationals to be able to leave Gaza, and we want for hostages to be released and for humanitarian aid to get in. We recognise for all of that to happen there has to be a safer environment, which of course necessitates specific pauses as distinct from a ceasefire.”