The Tories in crisis. Our readers on where the party has gone wrong - and what they need to do to fix it

Telegraph Readers
·11 min read
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is under attack from all sides of the Conservative Party as he attempts to rebuild authority in the wake of the 'partygate' saga and the bruising confidence vote in his leadership.

A series of scandals engulfing No 10 have caused the Prime Minister's popularity to plummet to a near all time low, with a YouGov poll earlier this month indicating that 69 per cent of adults believe he is performing poorly.

The party also risks suffering heavily at the ballot box next week when crucial by-elections are held in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton, both of which were triggered in the wake of scandals involving former Tory MPs.

Neil Parish, the former Tory MP for the Somerset constituency, resigned after being caught watching pornography in the House of Commons. While Imran Ahmad Khan resigned after being convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager.

Ahead of the votes, we asked our readers why the Tories are getting it wrong and what they need to do to get it right. Read on to see what our readers think are the most critical issues and why.

Net zero

Readers are highly critical of the Government’s green agenda, with many arguing that it is one of the main factors fuelling inflation. Others suggest that Mr Johnson’s push for net zero goes against what they voted for and that he should instead suspend green levies to help ease the cost-of-living crisis.

@Geoffrey Thirlby:

"If you're an old Tory from the southern heartlands or a new Tory from the Red Wall seats, Boris Johnson is now a liability. He delivered a three-quarter-full Brexit, leaving Northern Ireland in limbo. He delivered on getting the Covid vaccine rolled out, but his ridiculous green agenda, the raising of taxes and his failure to foresee the current energy crisis by cutting back on natural gas production and storage prove he is not fit to be Prime Minister.

"I want a Tory Prime Minister who is a true Conservative, not a woke, green liberal. The whole party seems to be losing sight of what their electorate voted for."

@Marilyn Bradshaw:

"Boris Jonhson said he felt a greater weight of responsibility to deliver the priorities of the British people. He would first have to convince us that he has even the remotest idea of what those priorities are. There has been no evidence whatsoever of that during his time as Prime Minister.

"He has imposed green, woke, and ruinously expensive vanity projects on the country, and has now turned his attention to posturing and virtue signalling on the world stage, and adds insult to injury by taxing us to penury to pay for his excesses.

"This leopard isn't going to change its spots. The Conservative Party needs to change its leader."

@Jeremy Goodchild:

"Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have the ability to reduce taxes, suspend green levies and knock off VAT, but they refuse to. Even though it could help ease the high prices we are battling. My 92-year-old mother is spending nearly £100 a week to heat and light her home.

"Neither Sunak nor Johnson deserve to be in charge. True Conservatives like Iain Duncan Smith or John Redwood should replace them. It’ll be net-zero and illegal immigration that will bring Mr Johnson and the others down, not cake!"

High tax

Readers compared the Government’s tax policy to that of a Left-wing government, with many highlighting areas where they feel No 10 is wasting money, such as on foreign aid and the "over-inflated" civil service.

@Richard Long:

"The Tories have lost my support. Boris Johnson has turned the Conservatives into a Left-wing tax and spend, authoritarian, socialist party, very similar to New Labour.

"Another Right-wing party needs to replace them. I don't want to see these 'pretend' Conservatives in power under the pretence of being Right-wing. That's exactly what Tony Blair did to win and keep power."

@David Eden:

"Too many civil servants and massive government overspend is the issue. Making voters pay for Boris Johnson’s green idealism is also a disgrace. The Government needs to be reduced. Start with the civil service quangos and the Treasury blob which are dragging the UK down."

@Garden Of England:

"Boris Johnson is a fool with his head in the sand. The economy is very likely in recession already. Recessions usually result in a huge drop in tax revenue, so if possible should be avoided.

"High energy costs are responsible for the slowdown, so reducing taxes on energy preemptively is what is required. I think Reform have hit the nail on the head - reduce energy taxes. This is almost certainly cheaper than the alternative - a recession."

Immigration

Readers said that curbing illegal immigration was one of the key reasons why they voted for Mr Johnson in 2019. However, many revealed their frustration at the Government’s poor handling of the issue, deeming it a betrayal of the British people, and urge ministers to start getting tough.

@A M Haines:

"I am so utterly sick of this Government's failure to stop the ever-increasing numbers of freeloaders from entering the country. Day after day we have to endure the sight of hundreds of healthy young men who, in spite of breaking all the laws we as citizens have to abide by, are ushered into the country with the sort of deference reserved for the elderly and infirm.

"The Rwanda scheme is never going to have any effect with these sorts of numbers entering. The only answer is to not let them set foot here. The Government has to change tack."

@Christine Constable:

"The Tories have been worse than Labour in getting a handle on immigration. Boris Johnson has been an unmitigated disaster, on the very things he was elected to fix - house prices and immigration. As one is a function of the other, the higher the immigrants, the higher the house prices."

@Leslie Bennett:

"We have borders. We were promised control of these borders and a reduction of immigration. Instead, it goes up exponentially, both legally and illegally. We are being invaded, and nothing is being done. It will destroy our country and our way of life.

"I will never forgive the Conservatives for this, they have thrown our country away."

@Alan Roberts:

"Complete and utter betrayal of the British people, increasingly forced to live like sardines. For this reason alone, Boris Johnson should be forced into political oblivion. The UK is clearly travelling rapidly once again on the road to a low-wage economy, an even more segregated society under the guise of multiculturalism and a loss of cultural identity."

@Edward Arthur:

"If anyone asks why the Government cannot help them financially to counter the high inflation environment we live in now - the Government’s inability to tackle the mass Channel crossings is your answer. Billions being spent on supporting people who shouldn't be here. The Government has no guts or interest in its own people."

Brexit

Readers are calling for a stronger stance on Brexit. Many also suggest that more suitable politicians - such as Nigel Farage, David Davis and Lord Frost - may be better placed than the Prime Minister to deal with issues such as the Northern Ireland Protocol.

@Amanda Mala:

"The thing that concerns me most is that this Tory Government is not Conservative. The list of their failings is long, but the fact that hardly any Brexit advantages have been pursued is top of the list.

"There seems to be nobody of the calibre who might wish to take over, except Lord Frost, and he’s not an MP. Come on, true Tories on the backbenches, get your act together and find us a real Conservative PM and Cabinet."

@Igor Ivanovitch:

"Boris Johnson will not trigger Article 16 no matter what. He agreed to the EU annexing Northern Ireland, so he won't recant on the Protocol.

"The problem is entirely due to Boris Johnson’s desperation in taking the worst possible deal offered instead of standing up for Britain and going WTO due to the EU's intransigence. Mr Johnson, for all his Churchill-like aspirations, is a weakling."

@William Munny:

"The NI Protocol doesn't need fixing, it needs scrapping. The Conservative Party can never be forgiven for failing miserably to deliver Brexit. It's been lies, fudge and cowardice all the way."

@Joe Moss:

"I want Nigel Farage and Richard Tice. I want Liam Fox. I want proper Conservatives like David Davis and Andrew Rosindell. I want people like this to throw in their lot with a new project to rid this country of opportunism, wokery, hypocrisy and the unpatriotic slide into darkness which the Blair and Cameron consensus started and which Johnson has failed to address once the Brexit referendum was won.

"We need a new Battle of Britain to win hearts and minds and get Global Britain on the map."

Cost-of-living

Readers condemned Mr Johnson and his Government for fuelling the cost-of-living squeeze by refusing to reduce taxes, suspend green levies and cut fuel duty, with many also expressing concerns over how the increase in bills is negatively impacting them.

@Pending Approval:

"The war in Ukraine has pushed petrol and diesel prices through the roof. This is a symptom, not the cause. The cause is the failure of the Government to ensure our energy supply was secure and to rely on despotic regimes that control the oil supply.

"It was our failure to build nuclear power stations and instead waste money on unreliable options like wind and solar where huge subsidies have been paid to mask the real cost."

@Gavin Keir:

"Here is an unseen side effect: my 89-year-old father, widowed last year, just called me in tears worried about the new bills he will get.

"Of course, I will cover them, however, the stress on a man who worked his whole life for his family is unconscionable. I am frankly disgusted. What have we become? Is this who we really are?"

@Michael Twomey:

"We have carpet-bombed our children's future for the sake of the old, when there were obvious alternative strategies available that would have protected the vulnerable whilst respecting liberty and protecting the economy.

"Boris Johnson and his ilk have hosed away billions like drunken sailors, and we will be paying the credit card bill for generations."

@Merrill Berthrong:

"Joe Biden and Boris Johnson have allowed the oil price to more than double, even before Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine with their net-zero policies. The US and UK could be energy independent, but the focus on renewables has made both countries dependent on imports. Renewables double the cost of power generation.

"They both ignored the threat of inflation with their overspending, QE and artificially low interest rates. Joe Biden and Boris Johnson have raised taxes and crippled households with high energy bills.

"Both leaders are now facing the consequences of their actions."

@Richard Kenward:

"Estimates show people are going to be £3,000 worse off because of taxes, energy hikes, fuel hikes and rampant inflation.

"Of course to someone earning £100,000 a year that’s only three per cent of income, but for a poor family on £20,000 a year it’s a stonking 15 per cent and the difference between heating or not heating their homes.

"What sort of Chancellor robs the poor because of his Government’s failure to reign in catastrophic spending sprees?"

Partygate

Readers are in agreement that Boris Johnson should not have lied to Parliament and the public about 'partygate'. They question the Prime Minister’s integrity and suggest his apology does not suffice.

@Julie Bower:

"Telling the truth and obeying the laws of the land really do matter to many people. Most know the difference between right and wrong. He is a man in the most senior office in the country. It is not acceptable for him to break his own rules and just apologise."

@Richard Rawsthorn:

"There's no excuse for 'partygate'. It didn't take a detailed knowledge of the lockdown rules for Boris Johnson to know that the party shouldn't have happened and he should not have been there.

"For him to pretend to the contrary shows that he is devoid of honour and integrity. He should have resigned in the first place and by clinging to office, he's shown to an even greater extent that he's not fit to be in government.

"Of course, the Ukrainian war suits Mr Johnson very nicely as a distraction from his loathsome behaviour, but that's no reason for him to stay in office."

@Mark Harris:

"Not many PMs get to enjoy the majority he won. Fewer, if any, destroy it as quickly.

"The lies are toxic. Had he just put his hands up and said, 'I had a party, I broke the rules. I’m sorry', he could have been forgiven. Instead, he has acted like an arrogant teenager, just pointless lying and obfuscation.

"Then there’s the complete lack of direction or ideology - you would think the articles he has written about small government and low taxes were by someone else. Utterly useless, I hope a grown up can take over before it is too late."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Vettel feels a sense of responsibility to speak about climate change, LGBTQ issues

    MONTREAL — Sebastian Vettel arrived at the Montreal Grand Prix wearing his thoughts about climate change on his T-shirt. The Formula One star from Germany arrived at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in a T-shirt with "Stop Mining Tar Sands," and "Canada's Climate Crime" under the picture of a pipeline. He's wearing a helmet with the same slogan this weekend. “I think what happens in Alberta is a crime because you chop down a lot of trees and you basically destroy the place just to extract oil and the m

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Coyotes taking next steps toward building new arena

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes gave an elaborate presentation, had players on hand to give their support and listened to concerns presented by Sky Harbor Airport officials. More than 100 citizens offered their opinions, then statements from 220 more were read in the Tempe City Council chambers. After the eight-hour meeting, the Coyotes finally got what they wanted: approval to negotiate with the city of Tempe to build a new arena close to downtown. Now comes the next phase. The right to

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Racing on the edge: Hamelin says short-track and Formula One have similarities

    MONTREAL — Charles Hamelin was a couple of days removed from becoming Canada's most decorated winter Olympian and was on his flight home from Beijing. Connecting to the airplane's Wi-Fi midflight, the first post that popped up on the short-track speedskater's phone was a congratulatory tweet from Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton. Hamelin had raced at the Beijing Olympics in a purple and gold helmet, painted by artist Stacy Glaser, that was both a tribute to his two-year-old daughter Violette

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.